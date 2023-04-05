EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Residents of Edmond have made their selections for three open City Council seats with more than 12,000 votes cast.

On Tuesday, residents chose Darrell A. Davis to serve a second term as Mayor while Tom Robins and Barry Moore were chosen to serve as representatives for Ward 1 and Ward 2.

According to the City of Edmond, all results are unofficial until certified by the Oklahoma County Election Board.

The City says Davis will serve a two-year Mayoral term that will run through April 2025.

Robins and Moore are both first-time elected officials in Edmond. Officials say their City Council appointments are for four years and will continue through April 2027. Robins will fill the Ward 1 seat while Moore will fill the Ward 2 seat.

The City of Edmond says once results are official, a formal swearing-in ceremony will be held in the Edmond City Council Chambers on Monday, May 1.

Officials say the Edmond City Council is comprised of five members: the Mayor and a member from each of the four Wards who serve part-time at the head of Edmond’s Council-Manager form of government.

The City says the next City Council election is set for 2025 for Mayor, Ward 3 and Ward 4.