OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Some Oklahomans are going to the polls Tuesday.
The polls are open 7-7 and this will be updated once the ballots are counted.
by: Kari King/KFOR
Posted:
Updated:
ASU / Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic
by: Kari King/KFOR
Posted:
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Some Oklahomans are going to the polls Tuesday.
The polls are open 7-7 and this will be updated once the ballots are counted.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now