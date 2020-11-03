Election Night Live Coverage

The live stream will start at approx. 7:10 p.m.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Once the polls close and the counting begins KFOR will be bringing you coverage on-air, online, and on social.

Digital anchor Heather Holeman and Digital Multi Media Reporter Hunter McEachern will be brining you live updates exclusively on KFOR.com at 7:10 p.m., 7:40 p.m., 8:10 p.m., and 8:40 p.m.

The Flash Point team of Mike Turpen and Todd Lamb will also join Heather will insights and analysis of everything from the Presidential race to the Oklahoma State Questions.

Our on-air coverage will be on KFOR at the top and bottom of the hours beginning at 6:29 p.m.

We are Your Local Election Headquarters!

You can also see complete election results here.