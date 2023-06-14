MINCO, Okla. (KFOR) – The City of Minco proved Tuesday that every vote counts.
Minco residents voted on a hotel tax proposition June 13 and preliminary counts show the town was split right down the middle on the decision.
Preliminary results show 42 citizens voted for the proposition and 42 citizens voted against the proposition – an exact tie.
According to the Oklahoma State Election Board, a tie means the question has failed.
Unless a contest of election or a petition for recount has been filed, results will be certified by county election boards no earlier than 5 p.m. Friday, June 16.