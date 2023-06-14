MINCO, Okla. (KFOR) – The City of Minco proved Tuesday that every vote counts.

Minco residents voted on a hotel tax proposition June 13 and preliminary counts show the town was split right down the middle on the decision.

Shall Ordinance No. 2023-01 of the City of Minco, Oklahoma, be approved, authorizing the City of Minco, Oklahoma to levy and assess excise tax (sales tax) of five percent (5%), in addition to all other city and state excise taxes presently being levied or assessed, upon the gross proceeds or gross receipts derived from all rent for every occupancy of a room or rooms in a hotel in this City except those rentals exempted by ordinance as set out in Ordinance No. 2023-01; providing that one hundred percent (100%) of all taxes collected pursuant to the provisions of this Ordinance shall be deposited in the City of Minco’s General Fund; providing that the city council shall determine on a yearly basis the apportionment and use of the tax funds? Minco Proposition question

Preliminary results show 42 citizens voted for the proposition and 42 citizens voted against the proposition – an exact tie.

According to the Oklahoma State Election Board, a tie means the question has failed.

Unless a contest of election or a petition for recount has been filed, results will be certified by county election boards no earlier than 5 p.m. Friday, June 16.