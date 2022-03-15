OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Former Oklahoma U.S. Rep. Kendra Horn tossed her hat into the race for U.S. Senate.

Horn, a Chickasha native and lawyer by profession, is the only Democrat so far to announce candidacy to replace Sen. Jim Inhofe.

Inhofe announced in February that he is leaving office Jan. 3, 2023, ending a political career that dates back to 1967.

Kendra Horn

Horn won the race for Oklahoma’s fifth congressional district seat in the U.S. House of Representatives in 2018, defeating Republican Steve Russell. She lost her 2020 re-election bid to Republican Stephanie Bice.

Numerous Republicans have announced their candidacy for the Senate race, including Inhofe’s chief of staff, Luke Holland, whom Inhofe endorsed to succeed him, State Sen. Nathan Dahm, U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin and T.W. Shannon, who was a member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives from 2007 to 2015.

Horn has already established a website for her campaign.