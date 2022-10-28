OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – We’re a little more than a week away from election day.

KFOR is working to cut through some confusion on how the ballots are received and counted.

“Get out and cast that ballot,” said Misha Mohr, public information officer with the Oklahoma State Election Board.

The deadline for requesting an absentee ballot has passed, but if you have one in hand, don’t delay getting it filled out and notarized.

The United States Postal Service recommends mailing it seven days before election day, which is Nov. 1 this year.

You can also deliver it in person to your county election board, but either way, they have to receive it by 7 p.m. on Nov. 8.

“Of course, earlier is always better if you do have any concerns or questions about your ballot,” Mohr said.

The biggest hassle you may face voting absentee is getting that ballot notarized. State law says you should never be charged for this. You can find notary services at banks, tag agencies, UPS stores, tax preparation services and you might even ask your employer if someone is available at your place of work.

As for early voting, it starts on Wednesday, Nov. 2 this year.

“The state legislature passed legislation back in 2021 that extended early voting for the general election,” Mohr said.

There is a four-day window to vote early in person this year: Nov. 2 – Nov. 4 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Nov. 5 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Keep in mind, however, your early voting location is different than your polling place. Each county has at least one designated early voting location.

“Typically speaking, that is the county election board,” Mohr said. “But some counties do have alternate locations, or they may have an additional location.”

Mohr said the state election board works on elections this size up to two years in advance to ensure election integrity.

Also, don’t forget: you need your voter card or state ID to vote in person.

“Security is our top priority, both at the state level and at the county level,” Mohr said. “We have a great staff that that works really hard, like I said, all year round to make sure that these elections are conducted fairly safely and securely for sure.”

You can check your voter status on the state’s online voter portal.