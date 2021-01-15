Gov. Stitt activates National Guard, OHP presence heightens at State Capitol & pro-gun group tells Trump supporters stay away

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Gov. Stitt activated the National Guard and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol heightened their presence at the State Capitol Friday amid more possible attacks after a mob attacked the U.S. Capitol last week.

A local gun group known as the Oklahoma Second Amendment Association is urging their members and even all citizens to not go near the Capitol in the coming days for any reason.

“There does not need to be an organized effort at our State Capitol,” said Don Spencer, president of the association. “We don’t want people to be hurt, we don’t want our property destroyed.”

Spencer said he wants to make sure no one gets pulled into a bad situation.

“That just does not need to happen,” he said.

More than a week after chaos struck the U.S. Capitol, the U.S. is five days until president-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration. The feds said more attacks could happen, this time nationwide.

Gov. Stitt activated about 75 National Guard members and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said they will increase their presence at the State Capitol.

“I want everyone to know we are prepared for the worst should anything occur,” said Brigadier General Tommy Mancino with the Oklahoma National Guard.

“You’ll see troopers, there won’t be any fencing, there won’t be anything like that,” said Capt. Brian Orr with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. “You will see an increased presence with the highway patrols.”

Spencer said he wants everyone to stay away, but Orr said that’s not OHP’s message.

“You have the right to come and assemble and protest and we’ll protect your rights,” Orr said. “But we will also protect our State Capitol, our property and the citizens of Oklahoma.”

Mancino said the National Guard being armed or not will depend on the assistance needed by OHP. Regardless, he said they will be there by their side.

“I’m proud that our national guard soldiers are able to go and uphold the oath that we take to protect and defend the peaceful transition of power,” Mancino said.

Spencer added that he’s glad the governor and law enforcement are staying ahead of the curve to prevent any violence from taking place.

“The preface of always doing something does not initiate with violence,” Spencer said. “That’s never what we do.”

The Oklahoma National Guard sent 400 guardsmen to the nation’s capitol. Mancino said that this will be their first large scale mobilization to support an inaugural event. As for what’s happening in Oklahoma, the Department of Public Safety said that as of Friday there are no credible threats.

