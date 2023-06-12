OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is running as a Republican candidate in the 2024 Presidential race with the endorsement of Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt.

“Oklahomans love Ron DeSantis. We have got to take our country back,” said Gov. Stitt during a Tulsa campaign rally for DeSantis last weekend.

Gov. Stitt stated DeSantis is the “right guy” to defeat President Joe Biden.

Gov. Stitt’s endorsement of DeSantis is now causing backlash from state legislators and former President Donald Trump, who previously endorsed Stitt in his run for Governor both in the 2018 and 2022 elections.

“Governor Kevin Stitt of Oklahoma, who I didn’t know very well, called me before his last election to say he was in BIG trouble and very much needed my Endorsement. I LOVE Oklahoma & won 77 out of 77 Counties, something that never happened before. Ronald Reagan was next with 56. Anyway, I gave him my endorsement, he immediately went way up, and won. Now, despite the fact that DeSanctimonious is losing to Biden, & me, Stitt just endorsed him. Wow! He disliked ‘the Indians’ & my great Senate pick!,” Trump posted to TruthSocial Monday morning.

News 4 has reached out to Gov. Stitt’s office, but a spokesperson said they’re unable to comment from the official side on his endorsement of DeSantis as well as Trump’s social media post. We were referred to Gov. Stitt’s gubernatorial campaign manager and are waiting to hear back.

In the meantime, state legislators are raising eyebrows and speculation on the endorsement.

“I was surprised at the Tulsa event when it was first planned. I started thinking along those lines of why would he kick his campaign off in Tulsa, Oklahoma. And then now that I’ve been informed about the endorsement, some of that comes into a little more clarity in that [Gov. Stitt] is trying to position himself in some form or fashion,” stated Senator George Young, D-Oklahoma City. “You think maybe it might be like a political game for Kevin.”

Representative JJ Humphrey, R-Lane, told KFOR he also believes Gov. Stitt endorsed DeSantis to politically position himself.

“It looks like he’s trying to possibly shore himself up or position [himself] in the DeSantis camp, if DeSantis wins,” said Rep. Humphrey. “I don’t blame our Governor for looking at trying to better himself and looking politically where he may be able to continue his career. However, I will 100% endorse Donald Trump. We look at what Donald Trump did as President and Donald Trump did an awesome job.”

Rep. Humphrey doesn’t believe DeSantis has a chance at beating Trump in the Republican nomination, but Sen. Young said DeSantis is running a strong race.

“I think that it is going to be a tough campaign season. I think it’s going to be a rough campaign. I think it’s going to be a lot of ups and downs in it. But I don’t think DeSantis has enough to upset him,” added Sen. Young. “I’m holding out that we’ll have President Biden come back again. I can say that I’m endorsing him.”

On the flip side, Rep. Humphrey said Trump is the only man for the job of President.

“Turn this country around, look at our borders right now. They’re blowed up. Look at the oil and gas issues. When you go to the pump, look at your supplies. When you try to go into a grocery store, try to order a refrigerator these days, try to get anything, guess what? We’re in despair and we need somebody proven, tested and tried,” said Rep. Humphrey.

Despite the 37-count indictment lingering around Trump, Rep. Humphrey told KFOR it’s just a test that will be proven to fail.

“I’m going the direction what’s best for the country, what’s best for the state of Oklahoma, what’s best for District 19 and what’s best for me and my children, my family and I will guarantee you that. Donald J. Trump all the way,” stated Rep. Humphrey.

Rep. Humphrey said Gov. Stitt is “absolutely 100%” wrong in endorsing DeSantis.

“I feel like that everybody has their right to endorse who they believe. We all have the right to vote for whoever we believe. That’s why we live in a free republic,” stated Rep. Humphrey.

Sen. Young believes Trump’s current list of indictments may have played a role in Gov. Stitt choosing to back DeSantis.

Sen. Young told KFOR the rhetoric DeSantis currently pushes in Florida could be dangerous if it spreads across the country.

“Let’s not fight. We have so much to offer, but we also have so much to be forgiven for. What we can do is stop doing things like banning books and the young poet laureate read the wonderful poem in D.C. at the inauguration of President Biden. And now that poem within her book is being banned, banned in Florida which brings us back to someone like Stitt endorsing someone like that. So I would hope that folks would look around and see how America has changed, how America has grown, what we’ve run into right now. They need to think about that before they mark those ballots,” stated Sen. Young. “I’m not looking forward to a victory for him. I don’t think he’s going to win, but I think it would be devastating to our country for Ron DeSantis to be president.”