GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – Guthrie residents will soon vote to decide whether they want energy services provided by OG&E.

The Guthrie City Council set Aug. 23 as the date in which residents can vote on whether to approve a new franchise permit for OG&E.

The permit gives OG&E the right to transmit electricity in the city.

City officials told the Guthrie News Page that OG&E is the only company the Oklahoma Corporation Commission allows to do so.

The city voted on OG&E’s franchise permit once before in 1998.

If the franchise permit is approved it will be valid for the next 25 years.