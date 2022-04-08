OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Director of the Oklahoma Department of Veteran Affairs is running for governor.

Oklahoma VA Director Joel Kinstel, 46, is challenging Gov. Kevin Stitt for the Republican nomination.

Kinstel referred to himself in a news release as a “Ronald Reagan Conservative” and said he wants to bring change to the governor’s office.

“Oklahoma is in desperate need of a governor who will obey the law, set high ethical standards and do things by the book,” Kinstel said.

Several contenders are vying to become Oklahoma Governor.

Stitt is running for reelection. Mark Sherwood, a naturopathic doctor from Tulsa, and Moira McCabe are also running for the Republican nomination.

State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister and Connie Johnson, a former state senator, are running as Democrats.

Ervin Yen, an anesthesiologist and former state senator, is running as an Independent.

Natalie Bruno is running as a Libertarian.

The primary races will be on June 28, and the general election will be on Nov. 8.