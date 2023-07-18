FORT WORTH, Tex. (KFOR) – The famed ‘Tiger King’ says he’s on the 2024 presidential ballot in New Hampshire.

Joseph Maldonado, also known as Joe Exotic, announced his presidential bid in March. After running as an independent in the 2016 presidential race, Maldonado says he’ll be registered under the Democratic Party this go around.

Now, he says his campaign has raised the funds needed to get on the ticket in New Hampshire.

Image courtesy Joe Exotic 2024.

Joe Exotic is currently serving a 21-year federal sentence after being convicted on multiple charges, including violations of the Endangered Species Act and a murder-for-hire plot against wildlife park rival, Carole Baskin.

Nothing in the law prevents a person from running for president from prison or as a convicted felon. This is because, constitutionally, the only requirements for office are that someone is 35 years or older, is a natural-born citizen, and has been a resident for 14 years.

“Running from prison at the Fort Worth Medical Center in Texas, Joe Exotic is making history with his grassroots 2024 Presidential campaign,” said the Joe Exotic 2024 campaign. “Although the U.S. government put him in solitary confinement June 23rd his campaign continues to make great strides.”

Maldonado says his next goal is Louisiana.

In June, Joe Exotic said he had filed paperwork to be on Colorado’s primary election ballot after choosing the Centennial State as “the first target” in his journey to get on the ballot in all 50 states.

However, the state secretary’s office confirmed to Nexstar’s KDVR that the paperwork required to be on the ballot has not yet been released because the date for the election has not been officially announced and therefore cannot have been completed.