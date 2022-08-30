OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister accepted invitations to participate in election debates in the race for Oklahoma governor, according to Hofmeister’s campaign.

Hofmeister agreed to participate in the following governor’s race debates:

Thursday, September 29, at the University of Tulsa, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, October 18, on OETA, 7 p.m.

“Restoring honesty, transparency, and accountability to the governor’s office will be among my top priorities and that starts with open, honest dialogue on a debate stage,” Hofmeister said.

She said she is open to other debates as well.

KFOR reached out to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s campaign manager, Donelle Harder, asking if Stitt agreed or declined to participate in the aforementioned debates, or if he was considering participating. Harder sent KFOR the following response:

“The Governor has and will participate in forums and debates. Many entities across the State are asking to host such events, and we have been working thru the numerous requests to get public events confirmed.” Donelle Harder