Kevin Calvey announces run for Oklahoma County District Attorney

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma County Commissioner Kevin Calvey has announced his Republican candidacy for Oklahoma County District Attorney.

“I am running for District Attorney as a proven conservative to protect public safety, and to repair the damaged relationship between the DA’s office and law enforcement,” said Calvey. “My experience in the Army prosecuting war criminals in Iraq taught me how important it is for prosecutors to cooperate with those protecting our safety. Unlike our current DA leadership, I will support the police, not persecute them.”

The District 3 Commissioner says on his first day in office, he will drop felony charges against five Oklahoma City police officers in the Stavian Rodriguez case.

The five officers, Jared Barton, Corey Adams, John Skuta, Bethany Sears and Brad Pemberton are all facing a first-degree manslaughter charge.

“That case, #CF-2021-975, is a wrongful and malicious prosecution of police officers who defended each other and the public from a violent thug,” said Calvey. “My first day in office, I will dismiss those charges and other wrongful charges against law enforcement, and open an investigation as to how such bogus charges could have happened. The current DA’s hand-picked successor, Gayland Gieger, lacks the moral courage to stand up to his boss on this malicious prosecution of police officers.”

Calvey says he has been endorsed by Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson, State House Speaker Charles McCall, former Air Force pilot Rep. Jay Steagall, Rep. Eric Roberts, County Commissioner Brian Maughan, and County Assessor Larry Stein, among others.

However, other Oklahoma leaders are speaking out against his run.

State Representative Forrest Bennett tweeted:

Calvey once literally spat at a few of us Democrats following a tense debate over a bill on the House floor (probably an abortion bill) during his last term. He’s vitriolic. Also, for an anti-government guy, he sure loves government work!



The Republican primary election is scheduled for June 28, 2022.

The general election will be held November 8, 2022.