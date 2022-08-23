OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – With longtime Oklahoma County District Attorney, David Prater, not running for re-election that opened the field for the primaries.

The two vying for the Republican nomination were Kevin Calvey and Gayland Gieger.

Gieger has been an assistant DA in Oklahoma County for 22 years.

While Calvey is a former member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives and is an Oklahoma County Commissioner.

Calvey had more votes in the primary but didn’t gain enough to gain to avoid a runoff.

Kevin Calvey will face Democrat Vicki Behenna in the November General Election.