OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma County District Attorney candidate Kevin Calvey is demanding votes be recounted in this past Tuesday’s Republican Primary.

Calvey won 26,975 votes (50 percent). He is set to go into a runoff election on Aug. 23 against Gayland Gieger, who obtained 12,548 votes (23 percent) in the primary.

He was just 30 votes short of a runoff election, and he wants the votes recounted, according to a news release from his campaign.

“As we know all too well, our election process is not above the occasional mistake — especially machine-counting mistakes,” Calvey said. “Our campaign is just doing its due diligence to ensure all valid votes were included and counted correctly. We will work with the County Election Board so voters can rest assured this election will be reviewed for 100% accuracy.”

The Oklahoma State Election Board confirmed on social media that a recount was requested.

“A petition for recount was filed in the race for Oklahoma County District Attorney. No other petitions for recounts or petitions alleging irregularities were filed for federal or state races by today’s deadline,” Election Board officials said.