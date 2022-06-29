OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — U.S. Sen. James Lankford has won the GOP primary outright in his race for reelection to another six-year term in the U.S. Senate.

“We are one state, but our one state will make a difference this November, as Republicans are trying to retake the Senate of the United States,” said Lankford on Tuesday. “Conservative values matter. That’s why we stand on those values, because we believe it helps every single person when they’re put into practice. Opportunity rises. People are able to rise. Families are able to rise. Parents are able to make decisions. Children are able to have opportunities even greater than their parents because we believe in these basic conservative principles that rise, we the people.”

Lankford defeated Tulsa pastor Jackson Lahmeyer and Joan Farr of Broken Arrow in Tuesday’s primary.

And in the state’s other U.S. Senate race, U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin and T.W. Shannon advanced to a Republican runoff.

Mullin and Shannon advanced from a 13-candidate field in the race to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe.

“We are so humbled and honored by the overwhelming support we received tonight. Our victory speaks to the strength of this campaign, and together, we’re going to take this fight to the Senate and Save America. The real work starts now. We’ve got 8 weeks until the runoff on August 23rd! Thank you, Oklahoma!” Mullin said in a statement.

T.W. Shannon did not release an official statement by Wednesday morning.

Democrats Jason Bollinger and Madison Horn advanced to a primary run-off. The winner of that race will then challenge Lankford for his Senate seat.

Either Mullin or Shannon will be on the ballot against Democrat Kendra Horn.

Both GOP primary winners will be heavy favorites to defeat the Democratic primary winner in November’s general election.

Oklahoma hasn’t elected a Democrat to the U.S. Senate in more than three decades.