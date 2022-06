7:30 p.m.: The Associated Press says Senator James Lankford won the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate, and Gov. Kevin Stitt won the Republican nomination for Oklahoma Governor.

7:17 p.m. Early voting and absentee voting results released. See the early results here.

7:00 p.m. Polls closed.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Oklahomans headed to the polls Tuesday to decide races in the state’s primary elections and decide ballot measures.

ELECTION RESULTS: Complete list of Oklahoma election returns.