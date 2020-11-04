Joe Biden speaks day after election as battleground states continue counting legal ballots

(NBC) — Who is winning the 2020 presidential election?

The race is tight as votes are still being tabulated.

Joe Biden briefly spoke and believes when the counting is done he will have enough votes for victory although he did not claim to be the victor.

He vows to govern as an American President and not a Democratic President.

Biden went on to say there won’t be red or blue states but United States of America.

The Trump campaign is expected to hold a news conference later Tuesday afternoon.

Senior advisors to President Trump along with family members are expected to be speak in Pennsylvania.

