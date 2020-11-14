‘Million MAGA March’ to be held in Washington on Saturday

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KXAN) — Exactly one week after now President-elect Joe Biden was announced the projected winner of the 2020 Presidential Election, supporters of Pres. Donald Trump are expected to flock to the nation’s capitol to protest the results.

The rallies come after a week of still unproven — and even discredited — claims by Trump and his supporters alike that millions of fraudulent votes were cast in favor of Biden.

The Washington Post reports demonstrators began arriving near the White House on Friday afternoon, and says the group included white nationalists. A video of Infowars founder and known conspiracy theorist Alex Jones also circulated online, showing Jones leading a caravan of protesters holding guns en route to the Capitol.

Lawsuits filed by the Trump campaign in several key states where Biden won have repeatedly been ruled against or dismissed entirely in the past week. On Friday, judges in Pennsylvania — the state that handed Biden the presidency — ruled against several lawsuits that hoped to have nearly 9,000 mail-in ballots tossed out.

Elsewhere, lawsuits in states like Georgia and Michigan have also been thrown out, with votes disputed by Trump’s campaign ultimately being ruled as valid.

Earlier this week, the New York Times reached out to election officials in all 50 states, all of whom explained there was zero evidence of fraud in any state.

Additionally, on Thursday, members of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, backed up the continued failure to find evidence of fraud, saying:

“The November 3rd election was the most secure in American history. Right now, across the country, election officials are reviewing and double checking the entire election process prior to finalizing the result.”

The agency further elaborated that elaborate measures were taken to ensure security, including pre-election testing and state certification. CISA called claims made by Trump and supporters “unfounded” and “opportunities for misinformation.”

“There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised,” the agency wrote definitely.

