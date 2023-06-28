OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Election Board has published the 2023 post-election audit results.

According to Board Secretary, Paul Ziriax, the audits include election results in all 77 counties for the State Question 820 held on March 7, 2023.

Officials say the post-election tabulation audits for the February 14, March 7 and April 4 elections were held by county election board secretaries from May 22 through May 25. The audits for the June 13 elections were held from June 21 through June 23.

Audits were open to the public and contained Election Day, mail absentee and “early voting” ballots, according to the Board.

The Oklahoma State Election Board says each audit confirmed the accuracy of the certified election results.

Ziriax added that two candidate-requested hand recounts were included in the April 4 audit report and gave even more verification of the consistency and accuracy of Oklahoma’s voting process.

“It is unfortunate that we continue to hear some outlandish claims that Oklahoma elections are being determined by computer algorithms, ‘phantom’ voters, and other such nonsense,” Ziriax said. “But the facts tell a different story: Oklahoma has one of the most accurate voting systems in the entire nation.”

The 2023 post-election audit reports and archived post-election audit reports are available on the State Election Board’s website.

For more information regarding the state’s voting devices and election security, visit oklahoma.gov/elections.