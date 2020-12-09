Oklahoma AG Hunter signs on in support of Texas lawsuit challenging 2020 election results in 4 battleground states

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter has signed on in support of the Texas attorney general’s lawsuit challenging the 2020 presidential election results in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin.

President-elect Joe Biden won all four of those battleground states.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit in the U.S. Supreme Court alleging that the four states made unlawful changes to their voting laws which led to voting irregularities and skewed presidential election results.

Hunter and attorney generals from 16 other states signed the lawsuit brief.

“I am firmly committed to election security, which is why we have already been involved in numerous lawsuits to combat eleventh hour efforts to change state voting laws in states across the country,” Attorney General Hunter said. “I regret that the U.S. Supreme Court is the only forum available to resolve the many legitimate concerns regarding state elections. That is why I am joining the amicus brief in support of the Texas case, to encourage the highest court in the land to thoughtfully consider and address the matters presented.”

A news release from Hunter’s office says that Paxton asserts that each state is in violation of the Electors Clause and the U.S. Constitution’s Fourteenth Amendment. The lawsuit asks the high court to require those four states to either hold a special election or select a new set of electors for their electoral college votes.

A map of the 17 states (highlighted in green) that have signed in support of Texas’ lawsuit against the presidential election results in four battleground states.

The lawsuit’s argument consists of the following three parts:

The separation-of-powers provision of the electors clause is a structural check on government that safeguards liberty. Stripping away safeguards from voting by mail exacerbates the risks of fraud. The Bill of Complaint alleges that the defendant states unconstitutionally abolished critical safeguards against fraud in voting by mail.

Hunter said the Bill of Complaint’s allegations raise important constitutional issues under the Electors Clause.

“The allegations in the Bill of Complaint raise important constitutional issues under the Electors Clause,” Hunter said. “They also raise serious concerns relating to election integrity and public confidence in elections. These are questions of great public importance that warrant this Court’s attention. The Court should grant the Plaintiff’s Motion for Leave to File Bill of Complaint.”

The four states have a 3 p.m. Thursday deadline to file a response before the Supreme Court weighs in on the case.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected the Republican Party’s bid to reverse Pennsylvania’s certification of Biden’s victory in the state.

The Electoral College will meet on Dec. 14 to cast their votes, then certify the election.

The entire brief from Paxton’s lawsuit is as follows:

