OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A voter registration drive will be held at all Oklahoma City Public Schools high schools on Thursday.

OKCPS is partnering with Generation Citizen and The Oklahoma Civic Learning Coalition to host the drive from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at each high school within the school district.

Trained volunteers will be at each high school to help eligible students and community members who are 17 and a half years old and older register to vote.

The League of Women Voters trained the volunteers in proper procedures, according to OKCPS officials.

“Students who are at least 17½ years old may pre‐register to vote in Oklahoma if they meet all eligibility requirements,” OKCPS officials said.

Individuals who pre‐register cannot vote until they are 18 years old and the their County Election Board approves their application.

A voter ID card will be mailed to applicants whose registration is approved.

Anyone who wants to register to vote can visit their neighborhood OKCPS high school and complete the process.

OKCPS high school locations are as follows:

Capitol Hill High School 500 SW 36th St. 73109

500 SW 36th St. 73109 Classen SAS High School at Northeast 3100 N Kelley Ave. 73111

at Northeast 3100 N Kelley Ave. 73111 Frederick Douglass High School 900 N Martin Luther King Ave. 73117

900 N Martin Luther King Ave. 73117 John Marshall Enterprise High School 12201 N Portland Ave. 73120

12201 N Portland Ave. 73120 Northwest Classen High School 2801 NW 27th St. 73107

2801 NW 27th St. 73107 Southeast High School 5401 S Shields Blvd. 73129

5401 S Shields Blvd. 73129 Star Spencer High School 3001 N. Spencer Rd. 73084

3001 N. Spencer Rd. 73084 US Grant High School 5016 S Pennsylvania Ave. 73119

5016 S Pennsylvania Ave. 73119 Emerson North High Schoo l 715 N Walker Ave. 73102

l 715 N Walker Ave. 73102 Emerson South Mid-High School 2203 W I-240 Service Rd. 73159

2203 W I-240 Service Rd. 73159 Putnam Heights Academy 1601 NW 36th St. 73118