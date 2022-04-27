OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A voter registration drive will be held at all Oklahoma City Public Schools high schools on Thursday.
OKCPS is partnering with Generation Citizen and The Oklahoma Civic Learning Coalition to host the drive from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at each high school within the school district.
Trained volunteers will be at each high school to help eligible students and community members who are 17 and a half years old and older register to vote.
The League of Women Voters trained the volunteers in proper procedures, according to OKCPS officials.
“Students who are at least 17½ years old may pre‐register to vote in Oklahoma if they meet all eligibility requirements,” OKCPS officials said.
Individuals who pre‐register cannot vote until they are 18 years old and the their County Election Board approves their application.
A voter ID card will be mailed to applicants whose registration is approved.
Anyone who wants to register to vote can visit their neighborhood OKCPS high school and complete the process.
OKCPS high school locations are as follows:
- Capitol Hill High School 500 SW 36th St. 73109
- Classen SAS High School at Northeast 3100 N Kelley Ave. 73111
- Frederick Douglass High School 900 N Martin Luther King Ave. 73117
- John Marshall Enterprise High School 12201 N Portland Ave. 73120
- Northwest Classen High School 2801 NW 27th St. 73107
- Southeast High School 5401 S Shields Blvd. 73129
- Star Spencer High School 3001 N. Spencer Rd. 73084
- US Grant High School 5016 S Pennsylvania Ave. 73119
- Emerson North High School 715 N Walker Ave. 73102
- Emerson South Mid-High School 2203 W I-240 Service Rd. 73159
- Putnam Heights Academy 1601 NW 36th St. 73118