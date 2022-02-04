OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City residents will be heading to the polls on Tuesday to vote for the next mayor.

The general mayoral election in Oklahoma City will be held on Feb. 8.

The candidates are:

Carol Hefner

David Holt (Incumbent)

Jimmy Lawson

Frank Urbanic

If the winner of the Feb. 8 general election earns a majority of the votes, the candidate will be sworn-in to a four-year term in April.

If no candidate receives a majority, a run-off election will be held on April 5.

All registered Oklahoma City voters are eligible to vote in the election and polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.