OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma County Election Board says over 65,000 voter ID cards notifying residents of new polling places have been returned undeliverable – that means over 65,000 Oklahomans might not be able to find their polling place next election.

Officials say without their new voter ID cards, Oklahoma County residents may be unable to find their polling location or may go to the wrong polling location on election day.

Oklahoma County voters who have not received a new voter ID card should check the OK Voter Portal to update their address or find their current polling location.

Precinct numbers on the new voter IDs range from 550301 – 550588; old numbers ranging from 550001 – 550257 no longer exist.