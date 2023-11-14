OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Many Oklahomans will go to the polls to decide a variety of issues.
Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Complete results will be below once the tabulations begin after polls close.
by: Kari King / KFOR
Posted:
Updated:
by: Kari King / KFOR
Posted:
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Many Oklahomans will go to the polls to decide a variety of issues.
Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Complete results will be below once the tabulations begin after polls close.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now