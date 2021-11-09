Skip to content
KFOR.com Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Coronavirus
In Your Corner
Great State
Washington
Pay It 4ward
A Place to Call Home
U.S. & World
Oklahoma Politics
Instagram
Digital Original
Flash Point
Kids with Courage
A Heart 4 Kids
United Voice
Oklahoma Media Center
ShapED My Life
Your Local Election HQ
Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon
Top Stories
Naked man rescued after days trapped in wall of historic New York theater
Gallery
Staff leading the charge, taking care of veterans in Norman
Video
Oklahoma City Zoo, OG&E partner up to provide vegetation to animals
Gallery
Massive new Lego Star Wars AT-AT set unveiled
Weather
Forecast
Oklahoma Weather Radar
Oklahoma City Weather Radar
Weather Warnings
Oklahoma Weather Watches & Warnings Map
Closings and Delays
🛣️ KFOR Live Traffic map
Junior Meteorologist
Wild Weather Flashback
KFOR App Center
📺 Watch
📺 Watch KFOR News Live
📡 KFOR Live Events
🛣️ KFOR Interactive Traffic map
📹 Video Center
In-Studio
Sports
College
OSU
OU
Thunder
High School Scores
Olympics China 2022
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
Masters Report
High School Athlete of the Week
Big 12 Football
Links
Links seen on TV
Program Schedule
In-Studio
4 Seniors
Horoscopes
Lottery
Alzheimer’s Walk
Mr. Food Test Kitchen
Recipes
Veterans Voices
Hunger Action Month
Black History Month
What’s Right With Our Schools
Proud to Serve
Clear The Shelters
Sponsored
Today in Oklahoma
Contests
Hispanic Heritage Month
Newsletter
More
Contact Us
About Us
Meet the KFOR Team
Program Schedule
Programming
KFOR Station History
Antenna TV Schedule
KFOR App Center
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help and Information
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Newsletter sign-up
Regional News Partners
KFOR Mobile App
Experts
KFOR Apps
Experts
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work With Us
Search
Search
Search
Oklahoma Election results
Your Local Election HQ
by:
K. King
Posted:
Nov 9, 2021 / 09:11 AM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 9, 2021 / 09:23 AM CST
Close
You have been added to KFOR Morning Headlines Newsletter
Subscribe Now
KFOR Morning Headlines
Sign Up
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Trending
Neighbors worried after prostitution, drug bust in northwest Oklahoma City community
Video
Two former Oklahoma police officers convicted of second-degree murder
Video
Oklahoma Supreme Court reverses $465 million opioid judgement against drug company
Oklahoma City Weather
Oklahoma family struggles to pay for funeral of 14-year-old shot and killed in Guthrie
Video
Alec Baldwin's complicated life away from cameras
Young sprint racer who raises cancer awareness searching for answers after $25,000 worth of equipment is stolen
Video
California parents sue after realizing embryos were swapped
Latest News
Naked man rescued after days trapped in wall of historic New York theater
Gallery
Staff leading the charge, taking care of veterans in Norman
Video
Oklahoma City Zoo, OG&E partner up to provide vegetation to animals
Gallery
Massive new Lego Star Wars AT-AT set unveiled
Oklahoma lawmaker files bill to keep Daylight Saving Time year-round
More News
SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code
Follow @KFOR on Twitter
Tweets by kfor