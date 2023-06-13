OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Voters head to the polls on Tuesday to decide special elections for some county commissioners races and propositions.
Polls open are open 7-7 p.m. and once results are released you can find them below.
by: Kari King/KFOR
Posted:
Updated:
by: Kari King/KFOR
Posted:
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Voters head to the polls on Tuesday to decide special elections for some county commissioners races and propositions.
Polls open are open 7-7 p.m. and once results are released you can find them below.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now