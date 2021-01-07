Oklahoma lawmakers react after rioters storm the U.S. Capitol

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Late Wednesday night, Congress reconvened inside the U.S. Capitol with U.S. Senator James Lankford revealing he will now certify the election results. Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin assured to KFOR it’s his constitutional obligation to object to the electoral vote.

“In Oklahoma, we would say, ‘Why in God’s name would someone think attacking law enforcement and occupying the U.S. Capitol is the best way in showing you are right?’” Senator James Lankford said.

Lankford resumed his comments on the floor, six hours after being interrupted by rioters making their way inside the U.S. Capitol, causing a lockdown.

“We are headed towards tonight the certification of Joe Biden as President of the United States,” Lankford said.

“I started engaging with the guys on the other side of the glass, saying ‘Guys, you almost got shot,” Mullin said. “I said, ‘That’s not worth it. Let’s talk about this.'”

Mullin spoke to KFOR after he was pictured feet away from guns drawn at protesters while inside the House chamber.

U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin stands behind armed police in U.S. House Chambers as a mob attempts to storm inside.

However, when he was asked if he would change his stance on objecting to the results, Mullin stuck to his previous stance.

“The objection doesn’t change,” Mullin said. “We will go back. We have an obligation. Once the perimeter is secured, we’ll be walking back into session. It’s my obligation. I swore to uphold the constitution and I take that oath very seriously.”

Residents of Washington, D.C. tell KFOR they were left terrified in their home.

“This is nothing I could’ve ever imagined,” D.C. resident Robyn Matthews said. “It’s crazy.”

Matthews says she heard sirens outside her window all day, just a mile from the U.S. Capitol. She moved from Oklahoma City to D.C. less than a year ago.

“I’m watching all this and just hoping there’s no smoke coming from that building,” Matthews said.

Lankford released the following full statement late Wednesday night:

“Today is a sad day for our country. The destruction and violence at our nation’s Capitol is an assault on democracy. We thank the men and women of the US Capitol Police for working to restore peace. The actions at the Capitol are indefensible and not supported by the vast majority of Trump supporters. We must rise above the violence. We must, and we will, have a peaceful and orderly transition of power. The violent actions of these rioters severely damages efforts to restore confidence in our elections. We will continue our calls to examine election integrity through all legal and peaceful means. We now need the entire Congress to come together and vote to certify the election results. We must stand together as Americans. We must defend our Constitution and the rule of law.” Senator James Lankford