OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma voters are just a couple of weeks away from voting on legalizing recreational marijuana in the Sooner State.

Supporters and opponents alike are gearing up for the upcoming Oklahoma Special Election on recreational marijuana.

Advocates for the proposed law are arguing from an economic standpoint.

The “Yes on 820” group told KFOR the law would regulate and tax marijuana for adults 21 and older.

The group said it has strict safety requirements for labeling, childproof packaging and quantity limits.

A 15 percent excise tax on recreational sales would be imposed, and proponents say it will generate millions of dollars for Oklahoma schools and health care, plus free up police resources to focus on serious violent crimes.

“Based on some economic analysis that we’ve seen conservatively; we believe that that will bring in around $821 million in new revenue to the state of Oklahoma. That’s combined medical and recreational over the next five years. And then beyond that, a conservative estimate shows $100 million in annually recurring revenue from there on out,” said Ryan Kiesel, Senior consultant on State Question 820 campaign.

However, not everyone is on board with the idea.

On Thursday, members of the faith community came together at the Capitol to ask their congregations to vote down the measure in March.

The Oklahoma Faith Coalition focuses on public policy that promotes religious freedom.

At the Capitol, the group expressed concerns that marijuana promotes drug dependency and endangers the overall health and security of families without the financial benefits supporters are claiming.

“If you want to increase tax revenue find another way. This bill is poorly written, creates challenges for our schools [and] obstacles for our overly taxed law enforcement,” said Brian Hobbs of the Oklahoma Baptists.

“These sin taxes as they’re called have hardly been a windfall for Oklahomans,” added Rev. Stephen Hamilton, Archdiocese of Oklahoma.

The group said they’re relying on paid advertisements and social media to get the word out against the question.

March 7th is Election Day. That’s when Oklahomans will cast their ballot to vote on State Question 820.

To become law, it will need more than 50% of the vote.