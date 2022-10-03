OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The deadline to register to vote or update your registration for the November 8 General Election is Friday, October 14.

Applications must be printed, signed, and mailed or hand-delivered to the appropriate County Election Board by the deadline in order to be eligible to participate in the November 8 election.

You can fill out a Voter Registration Application using the OK Voter Portal ‘wizard’. Applications are also available at all 77 County Election Boards, most tag agencies, post offices, and libraries.

If you will turn 18 years old on or before Election Day, you can pre-register and submit your Voter Registration Application now.

Voters who have recently changed their name or moved should verify their registration through the OK Voter Portal or by contacting their County Election Board or the State Election Board.

“A lot of changes take place when people move, get married or divorced, and often voter registration is the last thing on their minds until election season rolls around – and often it’s too late,” said Oklahoma State Election Board Secretary, Paul Ziriax. “With several state and federal elections on the ballot, we want to make sure voters’ registrations are up to date when they cast their ballot this November.”

Ziriax says voter registration numbers have continued to increase in Oklahoma.

September 30 voter registration statistics showed an increase of nearly 68,000 voters statewide since official voter registration numbers were released on January 15.