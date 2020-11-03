Oklahoma voters cast ballots at powerless polling places

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Last week’s ice storm and the power outages that followed had an impact on this election day.

Even though some polling places lost power, ballots are still counted and voters feel confident.

“It seems like they’ve taken a lot of trouble and a whole lot of effort to make sure everything runs well and is on the up and up,” said Michael Bennett, a voter.

The first batch of voters at Mayflower Congregational United Church of Christ – casting ballots in the powerless building.

“I figure they’ve got contingencies in place for that type of thing and now they’ve got power back up,” said voter Patrick Kirk. “I’ve just never seen lines this long.”

The lines were long everywhere – including the Northwest Church of Christ on 23rd and Meridian – which was also powerless for part of the morning.

In these situations, voters put their ballots into an emergency bin rather than scanning them.

Those ballots are scanned later either when power is restored, or at the county election board on Election Night.

“It’s so full,” said Oklahoma County Election Inspector Paula Ruckel. “There’s so many voters I had to take it out and pack them up, secure them and then start again.

But despite long lines and powerless polling places, voters say it’s important to show up and support their candidates.

“Just stay in line and vote,” said Patrick Kirk, a voter.

Both of the church locations had power restored later Tuesday morning.

Some locations ran on generators.

State Election Board officials stress that all ballots cast in emergency bins will be counted.

Polls are open 7am until 7pm.

