Oklahoma voters heading to the polls for state Senate race, local elections

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Thousands of Oklahomans will be heading to the polls on Tuesday to make sure their voices are heard in a number of local elections.

Oklahoma Senate District 22

The one major race in central Oklahoma will be for current U.S. Rep. Stephanie Bice’s previous Oklahoma State Senate seat.

In the race for Senate District 22, Republican Jake A. Merrick is facing off against Democrat Molly Ooten.

According to Merrick’s campaign website, he says he wants to end abortion in Oklahoma, and make sure that children and adults will never be forced to be vaccinated as a condition for employment, to enroll in school, to travel, or to engage in business.

He also says that he wants to propose legislation that ensures businesses can stay open, even in the midst of a state of emergency.

Merrick also says that he wants to offer tax incentives for businesses to start and grow in Oklahoma.

According to Ooten’s campaign website, she says she would support legislation that would allow parents and children to advocate for themselves when it comes to public education. At the same time, she says the Legislature needs to establish competitive teacher pay to recruit the best and brightest into the classroom.

She says she wants to fight for legislation to require insurance companies to cover more physical, occupational, and speech therapy for children in the state.

Also, Ooten says she would support a bill that would require drug companies to submit reports to the Legislature related to their wholesale costs so they would need to answer for attempts to gouge patients and families.

Oklahoma City Council

Voters in parts of Oklahoma City will also head to the polls for two runoff elections for Oklahoma City Council seats.

Residents in Ward 1 and Ward 3 will be able to decide who represents them for the next four-year term.

In Ward 1, voters will choose between Shay Varnell and Bradley Carter.

In Ward 3, the decision will be between Jessica Martinez-Brooks and Barbara Young.

Winners will take office April 13.

Edmond Mayor

In the Edmond mayoral race, the election is between Darrell Davis and Nathan Walters.

Davis currently serves at the city’s Ward 3 councilman, while Walters is a local homebuilder who graduated from UCO.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for Tuesday’s elections.

To find a complete list of all elections being held on Tuesday, visit the Oklahoma State Election Board’s website.