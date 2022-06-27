OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Tuesday is election day and before you head to the polls, you need to be aware that there may be major changes to where you vote and what you vote for.

Redistricting has changed a number of Oklahomans’ polling places and districts.

Many Oklahomans are accustomed to their voting routine, same polling place, same districts every time, but this election may catch you off guard.

“It is the first statewide election since the completion of redistricting,” said Paul Ziriax, Secretary of the Oklahoma State Election Board. “So a number of people are in new districts. Even if you think you know where you go to vote, even if you voted at the school elections in April, it is possible that it may have changed for this election.”

State officials don’t want you to face this issue on election day, so they’re urging everyone to check for changes ahead of time.

“The easiest way to do that is on the Oklahoma Voter Portal on the state election board website that’s Oklahoma.gov/elections,” Ziriax said.

This information is also on your voter ID card.

Finally, if you see something, say something.

“If you see something that concerns you at your polling place, the first thing you should do is notify your precinct inspector,” Ziriax said. “If you don’t do that, then definitely contact your county election board.”

Election officials warn that rumors and false reports spread like wildfire on social media.

“We’ve also seen a lot of, to be perfectly honest, conspiracy theories out there,” Ziriax said. “Everything from claims that there are thousands and thousands of phantom voters, even claims that voting devices don’t count ballots, they use algorithms to determine who wins elections. And unfortunately, some people believe this stuff. I know it sounds crazy when you say it out loud, but there are a small number of voters who probably truly believe these things are true even though they’re not.”

You do need one form of ID to vote, whether it is a government photo ID or your voter ID card.

If your polling place or district changed, you likely received a new voter ID this year but thousands were returned to sender.

That’s likely because voters moved and didn’t notify the election board.