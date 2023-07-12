OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Election Board rolled out a new option for citizens to register to vote this week.

“We have launched online voter registration here in Oklahoma,” said Misha Mohr, the public information officer with the Oklahoma State Election Board. “It’s a great new way for people to get registered.”

Eligible U.S. citizens, who will be at least 18 years old on the next election day, can complete the entire registration process on the website.

“If you need to register to vote for the first time, you’ll just click the button that says start the process,” said Mohr. “And follow the instructions from there.”

Mohr explained that before you get ready to register, you’ll want to make sure you have your valid Oklahoma Driver’s License or State I.D. handy. You’ll also need a digital signature with Service Oklahoma on file.

“My daughter registered to vote recently, and she said it took her just about 5 minutes to go online and complete the process. So, it is very easy,” said Mohr.

According to Ballotpedia, with this move Oklahoma is joining 40 other states, plus Washington D.C. and Guam to offer online voter registration.

It’s something the Oklahoma Democratic Party is excited to see.

“We are thrilled that Oklahoma has finally moved into the 21st century,” said Alicia Andrews, the Oklahoma Democratic Party Chair. “The people of Oklahoma voted for this back in 2015, and so that we finally got it is a great opportunity for people to be able to engage without a whole lot of paperwork, without a whole lot of delay.”

Anyone with questions about the registering process should contact their county election board or the state election board at 405-521-2391 or info@elections.ok.gov.