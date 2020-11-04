Oklahomans reject State Question 805

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahomans voted on Tuesday to reject State Question 805, a measure to prevent sentences for convicted offenders from being made longer or harsher due to past non-violent felony convictions.

Supporters of SQ 805 say it would help break the cycle of crime in Oklahoma. Those against the state question say it doesn’t do enough to protect domestic violence victims.

“This is a time to step back and say why do we have so many people in prison; maybe our enhancements for non-violent crimes is the reason,” said Sue Ann Arnall, President of the Arnall Family Foundation and criminal justice reform advocate.

Arnall says Oklahoma’s high incarceration rate would be helped by State Question 805. The measure would prevent convicted offender sentences from being made longer or harsher due to past non-violent felony convictions.

“The prosecutor still has the option to give them the maximum sentence. It just means they can’t add three 15-years or three 20-years,” said Arnall.

Arnall says that’s important to break the cycle of crime and to reunite families.

“The way that the language as it currently is, is deeply flawed.” said Jacobi Nichols Whatley.

The Cleveland County Assistant District Attorney says she supports reform, but Oklahoma law doesn’t consider many domestic violence crimes to be violent. She says currently, prior offenses let judges hand down tougher sentences.

“I can’t tell you how difficult it is to look a victim in the eyes and tell her that the fact that she felt like she was going to die, she lost consciousness during a strangulation event, and the max that I can ask a jury or a judge to sentence them to is three years,” said Whatley.

But opponents say most often offenders in those situations are charged with multiple counts.

“They still have the opportunity to put a person away basically for life if they want,” Arnall said.

Opponents say domestic violent offenders would be able to have their current sentences reduced if the question passes, devastating abuse victims. Supporters say there would not be a flood of those type of convicts getting out of prison with this state constitutional amendment.

On Tuesday night, Oklahoma voters rejected State Question 805

.Sarah Edwards, President of Yes on 805 sent KFOR this statement:

“The momentum for criminal justice reform is stronger than ever in Oklahoma. Hundreds of thousands of Oklahomans from across the political spectrum cast their vote in support of State Question 805 and demanded our state leaders take bold action to end our incarceration crisis This campaign has shown that the status quo of Oklahoma’s top imprisonment rates and overcrowded prisons is not acceptable. Our state spends more than half a billion dollars on the prison system each year, and we can no longer afford a ‘tough on crime’ mentality that actually means ‘tough on taxpayers’ and ‘tough on families.’ Tonight, we hope that members of our legislature and the Governor will live up to their word to take action to tackle our state’s extreme sentencing laws. We have built a powerful bipartisan movement that will continue to fight for common-sense reforms in the months ahead. We need reform now. We demand the Oklahoma Legislature act on common-sense criminal justice reform this legislative session.” Sarah Edwards, President of ‘Yes on 805’