Oklahomans up early to hit the polls and cast their votes

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahomans, including Governor Kevin Stitt, got up early Tuesday to get to the polls and get in line to vote.

“It’s a beautiful day today in Oklahoma, the line wasn’t too bad at our polling place- took probably 15-20 minutes,” said Governor Stitt.

Lines on Election Day snaked around buildings and through parking lots filled with Oklahomans ready to cast their votes.

“I think that we’re saying we really do care about what’s going on in this country and this city, this state,” said voter Keith Mustin.

Mustin is one voter waiting for his power at home to come on, but he says nothing would’ve kept him from this day.

“Power will be back on eventually, but we just need to voice our opinion,” he said.

In Edmond, some voters were in line before 5 a.m.

“We usually always early vote, but the lines were so long we decided it probably be shorter this morning early,” said Mike and Betty Brooks.

Early voting last week brought record numbers and wait times, something Governor Stitt says they’re working to improve.

“We’ll look into that, can we put up more early voting sites? But really the election is today, the lines are very minimal compared to what we saw with early voting,” said Stitt.

The State Election Board says COVID-19 protocols, like social distancing, are adding to election day wait times.

Another reason voters were out early.

“I think one of the reasons for voting at this point in time is you get to reduce the exposure, but you know something you’re going to wait either way!” said Mike and Betty Brooks.

Determined Oklahomans were out all day, making their voice heard.

“You get a runny nose and have a little chill in the air, but you weather it… it’s worth it!” said the Brooks.

Polls are open 7am until 7pm. We will have all your results once numbers start coming in from the State Election Board. KFOR has you covered on-air, online, and in our app! Watch live coverage here during prime time.

Live Oklahoma Election Results.