OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After several legal battles State Question 820, the petition to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma will NOT be on the November ballot.

The Oklahoma Supreme Court has denied the group’s request to allow it to go to a statewide vote, despite missing the deadline to appear on the ballot.

SQ820 received enough votes to be placed on the November ballot, but because of a new verification system, the process to confirm the signatures was delayed.

Deadlines set by the State Election Board were missed because the verification process took longer than previous petitions.

