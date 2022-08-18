OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – State law enforcement agents are investigating Oklahoma County District Attorney candidate Kevin Calvey for alleged impropriety with his campaign’s finances.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is probing Calvey’s campaign expenditures. Calvey currently serves as an Oklahoma County Commissioner.

The accused candidate held a news conference Thursday, outside current District Attorney David Prater’s office. Prater called for the investigation into Calvey. Prater also spoke to the media.

Both public officials spoke critically of one another while just feet apart from each other.

“We had employees from the State Auditor’s Office come to our office and make allegations about potential use of public money being used for the campaigns by Commissioner Calvey,” Prater said.



“I was trying to be hotboxed (sic). Somebody saying, ‘Oh, you’re being investigated for something that’s piddly like that because the DA is abusing his power to try to get his own employee elected,'” Calvey said.

Kevin Calvey, image KFOR

Calvey is going into a Republican primary runoff election on Tuesday, August 23rd, against Gayland Gieger, who is an assistant district attorney serving under Prater.

He said he learned through the media that the OSBI is investigating him for alleged campaign finances mismanagement. He accused Prater of leaking to media members that an investigation had been launched.

Calvey said he believes the investigation concerns a $500 invoice he received for what he refers to as minor tweaks to his campaign website.

The employee who tweaked the website works for Calvey at the county but was paid separately for working on the website. Calvey made the payment Thursday.

David Prater, image KFOR

Calvey said Prater calling for an investigation days before an election is abuse of power.

Prater said there is much more to the investigation into Calvey, but cannot provide details. He did, however, say that someone from another county office came to him, with evidence, concerned about how public money was used for campaigns.

An OSBI official told KFOR Prater brought them in to investigate in July.