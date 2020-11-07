President-elect Joe Biden issues statement following projected election victory, calls for unity and healing

WASHINGTON (KFOR) – President-elect Joe Biden says it is time for the United States to unite and heal.

Biden issued a statement after he became the projected winner of the 2020 presidential election, defeating President Donald Trump.

The man who will become the 46th President of the United States issued the following statement:

“I am honored and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in Vice President-elect Harris. In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted. Proving once again, that democracy beats deep in the heart of America. With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation. It’s time for America to unite. And to heal. We are the United States of America. And there’s nothing we can’t do, if we do it together.” PRESIDENT-ELECT JOE BIDEN

The Associated Press and other news agencies have projected Biden the winner of the presidential race following more than three days of election officials sorting through scores mail-in votes that delayed the processing of some ballots.

It takes 270 Electoral College votes to win the presidency, and Biden crossed that threshold with a win in Pennsylvania. He has since also won the battleground state of Nevada. He currently has 290 electoral votes.

America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country.



The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not.



I will keep the faith that you have placed in me. pic.twitter.com/moA9qhmjn8 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 7, 2020

Biden called for national unity while it was still undetermined who the next president would be.

“We have to remember the purpose of our politics isn’t total unrelenting, unending warfare,” Biden said Friday night in Delaware. “No, the purpose of our politics, the work of our nation, isn’t to fan the flames of conflict, but to solve problems, to guarantee justice, to give everybody a fair shot.”

With Biden projected to be the next President of the United States, his running mate Kamala Harris makes history as the first black woman to become vice president.

This election is about so much more than @JoeBiden or me. It’s about the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it. We have a lot of work ahead of us. Let’s get started.pic.twitter.com/Bb9JZpggLN — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 7, 2020

Harris has been a trailblazer in American politics.

The Vice President-elect is the only Black woman in the U.S. Senate, having won her Senate seat in 2016. She previously gained prominence as California’s Attorney General and, before that, San Francisco District Attorney.

FILE – In this June 27, 2019, file photo, then-Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., listens to questions after the Democratic primary debate hosted by NBC News at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Art in Miami. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

An Oakland, Calif., native, Harris is the child of Jamaican and Indian immigrants. She said participating in civil rights protests with her parents inspired her to go to law school.

“She’s been a fighter and a principled leader and I know because I’ve seen her up close and I’ve seen her in the trenches,” Biden said of Harris at a virtual fundraiser in June.

While the Pennsylvania vote count clinched the projected win for Biden, and Nevada also went in his favor, votes are still being counted in Georgia, where Biden has a lead over Trump, and North Carolina, where Trump is leading.

The voter turnout was massive for this election. A record 103 million people voted early this year, choosing to avoid waiting in long lines at polling locations during the COVID-19 pandemic. Biden has already received more than 74 million votes, more than any presidential candidate before him.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

