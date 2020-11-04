Race for U.S. House District 5 between Rep. Horn and challenger Bice is neck and neck

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Rep. Kendra Horn and challenger Stephanie Bice are neck and neck in the race for U.S. House District 5.

Horn, a fifth generation Oklahoman, is currently serving in her first term in Congress. Horn runs two nonprofits focused on developing leadership skills and encouraging women to run for public office, and she has also worked in the aerospace industry and as an attorney. Horn says she is fighting to expand access to quality, affordable healthcare by holding insurance companies accountable, to expand job training programs, create a comprehensive infrastructure plan to fix crumbling roads and bridges, and find new opportunities for rural investment.

Bice was elected to the Oklahoma State Senate in 2014 and served for two years as Assistant Majority Floor Leader and Chair of Senate Finance Committee. Bice is well-known for overhauling the state’s liquor laws. In her bid for Congress, Bice says she wants to enforce strong border protections with a wall, additional border agents and technology. She says she wants to work to find a way to address high prescription drug costs while also supporting funding for vocational schools and training programs to expand career options for Oklahomans.

Bice defeated Terry Neese in the Republican runoff race back in August after Neese was the subject of two KFOR investigations the week before.

Bice won 27,396 votes (53 percent) to Neese’s 24,366 votes (47 percent).

RECENT HEADLINES: