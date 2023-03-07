OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – State Question 820 was rejected by Oklahoma voters Tuesday, so what does that mean for the recreational marijuana movement in the Sooner State?

The Associated Press projects the state question failed.

SQ 820 sought to legalize marijuana purchases for adults in Oklahoma 21 years old and older, regardless of medical marijuana license possession.

In addition to marijuana legalization, the measure would also allow Oklahomans previously convicted of marijuana-related crimes to apply for resentencing, reversing, modifying, and expunging of those convictions.

Supporters of the measure said the move would generate nearly half a billion dollars in new marijuana tax revenue for schools, health care and local governments, as well as free up law enforcement resources currently used for marijuana criminalization.

However, critics argued that the state needs to place more restrictions on the marijuana industry, not less.

To become law, the state question needed more than 50% of the vote. Since that did not happen, the recreational marijuana initiative must start over from scratch.

In Oklahoma, a measure rejected by voters cannot be initiated again for three years unless proponents can gather signatures equal to 25 percent of the total vote cast for governor in the last gubernatorial election – meaning recreational marijuana proponents would have to obtain 288,321 signatures in order to get on the ballot before 2026.