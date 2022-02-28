BROKEN BOW, Okla. (KFOR) — State Senator Nathan Dahm has entered the race for U.S. Senate.

Dahm tweeted a video with his announcement:

“I’m officially running for United States Senate. As a Proven Republican Fighter… I’m asking America First patriots to join me in this BATTLE,” said Dahm on the Twitter account.

Senior U.S. Senator from Oklahoma, Jim Inhofe announced he will retire from his seat on Jan. 3, 2023. This creates a special election which will happen on the same ballot as the November General Election races.

Inhofe made his announcement last Friday and endorsed his long-time Chief of Staff, Luke Holland who officially entered the race.

One other candidate who has also announced his candidacy for the seat is U.S. Congressman Markwayne Mullin.