Sen. Lankford takes issue with vote count in presidential election, but does not provide proof of ‘extra ballots’

WASHINGTON (KFOR) – U.S. Senator James Lankford is questioning the ballot count in several states for the presidential election, saying that “extra ballots” keep showing up. However, he has not provided the proof requested by KFOR.

Lankford (R-OK) posted the following Facebook message:

KFOR reached out to Lankford’s office, asking him to provide proof that the ballots he’s referring to are extra ballots and not just mail-in ballots that are being counted.

Lankford responded to KFOR late Thursday, saying that he applauds Oklahoma’s election process, but he did not answer the important question about the extra ballots.

Lankford’s full response to KFOR is as follows:

“My post today was an affirmation of the efficient election counting process in Oklahoma and the exceptionally inefficient process in several other states. Days after the election, several states still cannot say how many ballots are yet to be counted. Several heavily Democratic precincts in Pennsylvania, Nevada and Georgia took days to complete their count, when other precincts in the same state were long completed. That does not build trust in their election system. Every state has the obligation to provide an election system that allows everyone to vote, every vote to be counted and every vote to be verified. It is inexplainable why any state would design an election system that creates doubt rather than confidence. We have an efficient election process in Oklahoma, they should step up and do the same.” SENATOR JAMES LANKFORD

KFOR pressed Lankford for a response to our specific question regarding his statement about the alleged extra ballots, but we were told his comment stands.

It’s important to point out that in Oklahoma, absentee or mail-in ballots are verified and counted securely before election day and up to 7 p.m. on the day of the election.

The results of those votes cannot be released until after 7 p.m. on election day.

LATEST HEADLINES: