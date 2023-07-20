LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) – Voters in District 32 are preparing for the upcoming special election to fill the open Senate seat after their Senator announced his resignation.

Senator John Michael Montgomery earlier this month announced he is set to resign to become President and CEO of Lawton’s Chamber of Commerce.

Now, Governor Stitt has set a date for the special election.

Voters can expect filing for the vacant seat to begin Monday, July 31 through Wednesday, August 2.

The primary will be held October 10 with the general election on December 12.