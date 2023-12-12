OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR/AP) — Oklahomans are going to the polls on Tuesday.

Oklahoma City voters are set to decide Tuesday whether to approve a six-year, 1-cent sales tax to help fund construction or risk the same fate as Seattle: losing the team to another market. But some residents and experts who have studied public-private partnerships say the deal is much better for the wealthy team owners than the average resident.

Under the plan before voters, the new arena would cost at least $900 million, with Thunder owners chipping in 5%, or $50 million, and another $70 million coming from a previously approved sales tax earmarked for improvements to the current arena. The team also would agree to stay in the city for 25 years in the new arena, targeted for opening before the 2029-2030 season.

There are also three other races on the ballot, one is the primary for the Oklahoma State Representative seat for District 39 in Edmond. Here is a map of the district.

The third vote will decide who will be the next state senator for district 32.

Polls are open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Once results are compiled they will be below.