State Election Board Chairman shuts down claims of Oklahoma election fraud from My Pillow CEO

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The state election board sending a letter to Oklahoma legislators after the My Pillow CEO made claims of election fraud in the Sooner State. Those claims prompted an investigation.

A state election board letter says the My Pillow CEO made false claims that all 77 Oklahoma counties were electronically manipulated.

“All 77 counties went to Donald Trump in Oklahoma,” said Alicia Andrews, Oklahoma Democratic Party Chair. “So, for Oklahoma to be one of the states that they want to talk about fraud and ‘maybe we need to recount,’ and ‘maybe there’s something going on,’ it’s suspicious.”

In a letter to Oklahoma legislators, Oklahoma State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax is shutting down claims of election fraud.

The letter going out Tuesday saying lawmakers had reached out to Ziriax regarding allegations made at a “cyber symposium” in South Dakota back in August. Ziriax says that event was hosted by My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell.

Those allegations including “Oklahoma’s November 2020 Presidential General Election results in all 77 counties were electronically manipulated by cyber intruders.”

Data alleging to show evidence of the cyber manipulation was posted on Lindell’s website.

The election board choosing to launch an investigation into the claims… saying “I requested an independent investigation by OMES’s Oklahoma Cyber Command, as well as a thorough internal review by the state election board’s staff and vendors.”

“The fact that it’s October, that it’s a full 11 months since the incident and we’re still talking about it, it’s annoying in the fact that Oklahoma legislatures are giving it any energy,” Andrews said.

The letter going on to say, “I am pleased to report to you that following Cyber Command’s independent investigation and our own internal review, the allegations posted on the website are entirely without merit.”

Also detailing some examples of the state of Oklahoma’s findings that reportedly “debunk the website’s allegations and data…”

Such as “none of the IP addresses that were purported to be ‘targeted’ by hackers belong to the state election board, nor any county election board, nor any Oklahoma election system,” and “many dates and times of alleged ‘cyber intrusions’ are after the final election results were already certified by county election boards in Oklahoma.”

“It’s not surprising that there are some of our legislators who are more interested in supporting the big lie and being part of that club than taking care of Oklahoma. Because truly taking care of Oklahoma would not have been us spending money on an investigation that was not necessary,” Andrews said.

We contacted My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell for comment, as well as the state’s Republican party to get their thoughts but have yet to hear back.