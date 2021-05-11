Time to vote: Oklahoma residents heading to the polls for school propositions, ordinance changes

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While many parents are gearing up for the end of the school year, some families will be heading to the polls on Tuesday for local elections.
Moore Public Schools:
Residents who live within the boundaries of Moore Public Schools will vote on two school bond propositions.
Proposition 1
Proposition 1 is a $338.7 million bond issue that would be used for the following purposes:
- Upgraded technology at all 35 schools
- Air conditioning installation in gyms
- Campus enclosures at Red Oak, Santa Fe, and Winding Creek
- Safety entrances at all schools
- Media center at Earlywine Elementary
- New roof at Santa Fe
- New front facade at Houchin and Kingsgate
- New science labs to be utilized for STEM
- New fieldhouse at Moore West
- New front facade at Highland West
- Other construction upgrades needed at other schools
- College & Career Readiness Centers at each high school
- Indoor practice facilities for athletics, band, and other programs
- Softball and baseball facility upgrades
- Stadium upgrades at Westmoore and Southmoore.
Proposition 2
The $8 million proposition would go to support transportation needs throughout the district.
Edmond Public Schools:
Edmond residents will have an opportunity to vote on two bond proposals for Edmond Public Schools to fund school additions, purchase land for future schools, and make repairs and upgrades to existing facilities.
Proposition 1
Proposition 1 is a $63.7 million bond issue that would be used for the following items:
- Construct classroom additions to Redbud Elementary and Scissortail Elementary
- Purchase new technology throughout the district
- School improvements at Northern Hills, Sunset, Ida Freeman, Orvis Risner, Charles Haskell, Chisholm, Russell Dougherty, Will Rogers, and Clegern.
- Improve or replace HVAC systems at Sequoyah Middle School, Russell Dougherty Elementary School, and Santa Fe High School
- Construct and resurface existing parking lots at Chisholm, Northern Hills, Angie Debo, Orvis Risner, Russell Dougherty, West Field, Charles Haskell, Summit, Cheyenne, Memorial, and Santa Fe.
- Purchase fine arts and athletic equipment for second schools, library/media center books, software subscriptions, instructional equipment, child nutrition, and school support vehicles.
- Buy land for the site of a new elementary school
- Renovate the Siberian gymnasium
- Construct a storm shelter and renovate industrial arts building at Memorial High School
- Construction classroom additions at Santa Fe High School
- Replace roofs at Russell Dougherty and Santa Fe
- Construct a new media center and renovate the former media center at Cross Timbers
- Purchase classroom furnishings
- Improve playgrounds
- Construct a new building for Ag Engineering and Mechanics
- Improve and upgrade school security
- Replace flooring at Ida Freeman, West Field, and Centennial
- Update or replace existing marquees and exterior school signage
- Replace gym floors at Chisholm, Ida Freeman, Cross Timbers and John Ross.
Proposition 2
The 1.3 million bond proposition would be used to purchase small and large buses and high-capacity sport utility vehicles.
Midwest City
Residents in Midwest City will decide the fate of 15 propositions that will each be voted on separately.
Proposition 1
Proposition 1 revises the location and cost for building a police and fire training facility. If approved, bonds could be issued in the amount of $5.7 million for the project.
Proposition 2
Proposition 2 amends the requirements for people running for a city council seat. It includes a minimum age requirement of 25 years and residency requirements of at least a year in Midwest City. It also requires that candidates must live in the respective wards of their election or appointment.
Proposition 3
Proposition 3 addresses the ability of the city council to establish rules.
Proposition 4
Proposition 4 addresses ethics requirements, behavior, and conduct of the city council.
Proposition 5
Proposition 5 allows the city manager to take certain actions in a state of emergency when it is believed that the action will help preserve and maintain life, health, property, or the public peace.
Proposition 6
Proposition 6 repeals and places in reserve Article IV. Department of Finance, Fiscal Affairs, Section 4.
Proposition 7
Proposition 7 allows the city council to set and determine the number, qualifications and terms of municipal judges. It also addresses other requirements of the court and responsibilities of municipal judges.
Proposition 8
Proposition 8 establishes deadlines for declaring candidacy for city elections.
Proposition 9
Proposition 9 addresses the political activities of municipal officers and employees.
Proposition 10
Proposition 10 addresses nepotism, compatibility of offices, prohibits city employees from running for office and prohibits elected officials from applying for city positions while holding office.
Proposition 11
Proposition 11 repeals and places in reserve Article VII. Miscellaneous Provisions, Section 13. Residency.
Proposition 12
Proposition 12 brings all records and accounts of every office, department or agency of the city government, into accessibility compliance with the Oklahoma Open Records Act.
Proposition 13
Proposition 13 addresses the abilities of the mayor and city council, and the city manager to act during a state of emergency.
Proposition 14
Proposition 14 clarifies the handling of recall elections.
Proposition 15
Proposition 15 repeals and places in reserve Article X. Park land, Section 1. Park land.
The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
For a complete list of elections, visit the Oklahoma State Election Board’s website.