Time to vote: Oklahoma residents heading to the polls for school propositions, ordinance changes

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While many parents are gearing up for the end of the school year, some families will be heading to the polls on Tuesday for local elections.

Moore Public Schools

Moore Public Schools:

Residents who live within the boundaries of Moore Public Schools will vote on two school bond propositions.

Proposition 1

Proposition 1 is a $338.7 million bond issue that would be used for the following purposes:

Upgraded technology at all 35 schools

Air conditioning installation in gyms

Campus enclosures at Red Oak, Santa Fe, and Winding Creek

Safety entrances at all schools

Media center at Earlywine Elementary

New roof at Santa Fe

New front facade at Houchin and Kingsgate

New science labs to be utilized for STEM

New fieldhouse at Moore West

New front facade at Highland West

Other construction upgrades needed at other schools

College & Career Readiness Centers at each high school

Indoor practice facilities for athletics, band, and other programs

Softball and baseball facility upgrades

Stadium upgrades at Westmoore and Southmoore.

Proposition 2

The $8 million proposition would go to support transportation needs throughout the district.

Public schools

Edmond Public Schools:

Edmond residents will have an opportunity to vote on two bond proposals for Edmond Public Schools to fund school additions, purchase land for future schools, and make repairs and upgrades to existing facilities.

Proposition 1

Proposition 1 is a $63.7 million bond issue that would be used for the following items:

Construct classroom additions to Redbud Elementary and Scissortail Elementary

Purchase new technology throughout the district

School improvements at Northern Hills, Sunset, Ida Freeman, Orvis Risner, Charles Haskell, Chisholm, Russell Dougherty, Will Rogers, and Clegern.

Improve or replace HVAC systems at Sequoyah Middle School, Russell Dougherty Elementary School, and Santa Fe High School

Construct and resurface existing parking lots at Chisholm, Northern Hills, Angie Debo, Orvis Risner, Russell Dougherty, West Field, Charles Haskell, Summit, Cheyenne, Memorial, and Santa Fe.

Purchase fine arts and athletic equipment for second schools, library/media center books, software subscriptions, instructional equipment, child nutrition, and school support vehicles.

Buy land for the site of a new elementary school

Renovate the Siberian gymnasium

Construct a storm shelter and renovate industrial arts building at Memorial High School

Construction classroom additions at Santa Fe High School

Replace roofs at Russell Dougherty and Santa Fe

Construct a new media center and renovate the former media center at Cross Timbers

Purchase classroom furnishings

Improve playgrounds

Construct a new building for Ag Engineering and Mechanics

Improve and upgrade school security

Replace flooring at Ida Freeman, West Field, and Centennial

Update or replace existing marquees and exterior school signage

Replace gym floors at Chisholm, Ida Freeman, Cross Timbers and John Ross.

Proposition 2

The 1.3 million bond proposition would be used to purchase small and large buses and high-capacity sport utility vehicles.

Midwest City

Residents in Midwest City will decide the fate of 15 propositions that will each be voted on separately.

Proposition 1

Proposition 1 revises the location and cost for building a police and fire training facility. If approved, bonds could be issued in the amount of $5.7 million for the project.

Proposition 2

Proposition 2 amends the requirements for people running for a city council seat. It includes a minimum age requirement of 25 years and residency requirements of at least a year in Midwest City. It also requires that candidates must live in the respective wards of their election or appointment.

Proposition 3

Proposition 3 addresses the ability of the city council to establish rules.

Proposition 4

Proposition 4 addresses ethics requirements, behavior, and conduct of the city council.

Proposition 5

Proposition 5 allows the city manager to take certain actions in a state of emergency when it is believed that the action will help preserve and maintain life, health, property, or the public peace.

Proposition 6

Proposition 6 repeals and places in reserve Article IV. Department of Finance, Fiscal Affairs, Section 4.

Proposition 7

Proposition 7 allows the city council to set and determine the number, qualifications and terms of municipal judges. It also addresses other requirements of the court and responsibilities of municipal judges.

Proposition 8

Proposition 8 establishes deadlines for declaring candidacy for city elections.

Proposition 9

Proposition 9 addresses the political activities of municipal officers and employees.

Proposition 10

Proposition 10 addresses nepotism, compatibility of offices, prohibits city employees from running for office and prohibits elected officials from applying for city positions while holding office.

Proposition 11

Proposition 11 repeals and places in reserve Article VII. Miscellaneous Provisions, Section 13. Residency.

Proposition 12

Proposition 12 brings all records and accounts of every office, department or agency of the city government, into accessibility compliance with the Oklahoma Open Records Act.

Proposition 13

Proposition 13 addresses the abilities of the mayor and city council, and the city manager to act during a state of emergency.

Proposition 14

Proposition 14 clarifies the handling of recall elections.

Proposition 15

Proposition 15 repeals and places in reserve Article X. Park land, Section 1. Park land.

The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

For a complete list of elections, visit the Oklahoma State Election Board’s website.