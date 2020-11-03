YLEH graphic

Was your 2020 absentee election ballot counted? Oklahoma voters check here

Your Local Election HQ

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — If you voted absentee in Oklahoma, did you know you can track your ballot?

It is easy to do but you need computer access or you can use your mobile phone’s browser.

Go to the Oklahoma Voter Portal. There you can do all of these things:

  • Complete a Voter Registration Application – (Be sure to print, sign, and mail the application to your County Election Board in order to complete the process.)
  • Request Absentee Ballots
  • Verify Voter Registration Information
  • View Voting Districts
  • Find Polling Place Information
  • View a Sample Ballot
  • Check the Status of Absentee Ballots
  • Respond to an Address Confirmation Notice – What is this?

Checking the status of your Absentee Ballot is also easy.

You need to type in your name and date of birth and the portal will let you know when it was received and the status. Once the polls close and these ballots are counted, your status should change.

