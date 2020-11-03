Was your 2020 absentee election ballot counted? Oklahoma voters check here

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — If you voted absentee in Oklahoma, did you know you can track your ballot?

It is easy to do but you need computer access or you can use your mobile phone’s browser.

Go to the Oklahoma Voter Portal. There you can do all of these things:

Complete a Voter Registration Application – (Be sure to print, sign, and mail the application to your County Election Board in order to complete the process.)

Request Absentee Ballots

Verify Voter Registration Information

View Voting Districts

Find Polling Place Information

View a Sample Ballot

Check the Status of Absentee Ballots

Respond to an Address Confirmation Notice – What is this?

Checking the status of your Absentee Ballot is also easy.

You need to type in your name and date of birth and the portal will let you know when it was received and the status. Once the polls close and these ballots are counted, your status should change.