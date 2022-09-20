OKLAHOMA (KFOR) – Tuesday, September 20, is National Voter Registration Day.

National Voter Registration Day is the day to check registration, get registered and get prepared for voting.

According to the National Voter Registration Day website, September 20, 2022, is seen as a holiday to celebrate democracy. Nearly 4.7 million people have registered to vote on National Voter Registration Day since the holiday began in 2012.

This day is also an opportunities for officials to educate the public on how to register, update their registration, sign up for election reminders, request mail-in ballots and learn about early voting options especially with the midterms ahead in November.

In Oklahoma City, Scissortail Park is participating in National Voter Registration Day by holding an event on Tuesday, September 20, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. “Rock the Native Vote” is a family friendly event offering free food, drinks and entertainment to celebrate National Voter Registration Day.

OKLAHOMA VOTER REGISTRATION INFORMATION

According to their website, National Voter Registration Day helps lower the number of Americans who find themselves unable to vote. It is possible to miss the registration deadline, forget to update registration or be unaware of how to register.

Tuesday, September 20, 2022, volunteers and organizations are available to provide the help to make voter registration as easy as possible.