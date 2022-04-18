OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Last week, hundreds of Oklahomans headed to the Oklahoma State Capitol to throw their hat in the ring for public office.
In November, voters will decide two U.S. Senate seats, and local races like governor, attorney general, and state superintendent.
Election officials said they expected close to 600 participants for various races.
The full list of candidates is as follows:
United States Senator
- Markwayne Mullin (R)
- T.W. Shannon (R)
- Alex Gray (R)
- Nathan Dahm (R)
- Luke Holland (R)
- Adam Holley (R)
- Jessica Jean Garrison (R)
- Laura Moreno (R)
- Michael Coibion (R)
- Scott Pruitt (R)
- Paul Royse (R)
- John F. Tompkins (R)
- Randy J. Grellner (R)
- Robert Murphy (L)
- Kendra Horn (D)
- Ray Woods (I)
United States Senator
- James Lankford (R)
- Jackson Lahmeyer (R)
- Joan Farr (R)
- Kenneth D. Blevins (L)
- Jason Bollinger (D)
- Madison Horn (D)
- Arya Azma (D)
- Brandon Wade (D)
- Dennis L. Baker (D)
- Jo Glenn (D)
- Michael L. Delaney (I)
United States Representative- District 01
- Kevin Hern (R)
- Adam Martin (D)
- Evelyn L. Rogers (I)
United States Representative – District 02
- John Bennett (R)
- Dustin Roberts (R)
- Guy Barker (R)
- Clint Johnson (R)
- Chris Schiller (R)
- Marty Quinn (R)
- Johnny Teehee (R)
- Avery Frix (R)
- Rhonda Hopkins (R)
- David Derby (R)
- Pamela Gordon (R)
- Wes Nofire (R)
- Erick P. Wyatt (R)
- Josh Brecheen (R)
- Naomi Andrews (D)
- Bulldog Ben Robinson (I)
United States Representative – District 03
- Frank D. Lucas (R)
- Wade Burleson (R)
- Stephen Butler (R)
- Jeremiah A. Ross (D)
United States Representative- District 04
- Tom Cole (R)
- James Tayler (R)
- Frank W. Blacke (R)
- Mary Brannon (D)
United States Representative- District 05
- Stephanie Bice (R)
- Subrina Banks (R)
- Joshua Harris-Till (D)
- David K. Frosch (I)
Oklahoma Governor
- Kevin Stitt (R)
- Mark Sherwood (R)
- Joel Kintsel (R)
- Moira McCabe (R)
- Natalie Bruno (L)
- Connie Johnson (D)
- Joy Hofmeister (D)
- Ervin Stone Yen (I)
Oklahoma Lieutenant Governor
- Matt Pinnell (R)
- Chris Powell (L)
- Melinda L.. Alizadeh-Fard (D)
Oklahoma State Auditor & Inspector
- Cindy Boyd (R)
- Steven W. McQuillen (R)
Oklahoma Attorney General
- John M. O’Connor (R)
- Gentner F. Drummond (R)
- Lynda Steele (L)
Oklahoma State Treasurer
- Todd Russ (R)
- Clark Jolley (R)
- David B. Hooten (R)
- Gregory J. Sadler (L)
- Charles De Coune (D)
Oklahoma Superintendent of Public Instruction
- John Cox (R)
- April Grace (R)
- Ryan Walters (R)
- William E. Crozier (R)
- Jena Nelson (D)
Oklahoma Commissioner of Labor
- Leslie Kathryn Osborn (R)
- Sean ‘The Patriot’ Roberts (R)
- Keith Swinton (R)
- Will Daugherty (L)
- Jack Henderson (D)
Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner
- Glen Mulready (R)
Oklahoma Corporation Commissioner
- Kim David (R)
- Justin Hornback (R)
- Harold D. Spradling (R)
- Todd Thomsen (R)
- Don Underwood (I)
District Judge- District 1, Office 1
- Jon K. Parsley
District Judge- District 2, Office 1
- Jill Carpenter Weedon
District Judge- District 3, Office 1
- Brad David Leverett
District Judge- District 4, Office 1
- Justin P. Eilers
District Judge- District 4, Office 2
- Paul K. Woodward
District Judge- District 4, Office 3
- Tom L. Newby
District Judge- District 5, Office 1
- Emmit Tayloe
District Judge- District 5, Office 2
- G. Brent Russell
- Bobby Lewis
District Judge- District 5, Office 3
- Steven W. Crow
- Jay Walker
- Neil West
- Tommy Sims
District Judge- District 5, Office 4
- Brad Cox
- Scott Meaders
District Judge- District 5, Office 5
- Grant D. Sheperd
- James R. Jake Willson
District Judge- District 6, Office 1
- Kory Kirkland
District Judge- District 7, Office 1
- Aletia Haynes Timmons
District Judge- District 7, Office 2
- Kaitlyn Allen
- Brian Young
District Judge- District 7, Office 3
- Merydith Easter
- Amy Palumbo
- Joan L. Lopez
District Judge- District 7, Office 4
- Kenneth M. Stoner
District Judge- District 7, Office 5
- Beau Phillips
- Natalie Mai
- Jason Seabolt
District Judge- District 7, Office 6
- C. Brent Dishman
District Judge- District 7, Office 7
- Cindy H. Truong
District Judge- District 7, Office 8
- Heather Coyle
District Judge- District 7, Office 9
- Anthony L. Bonner Jr.
District Judge- District 7, Office 10
- Susan Stallings
District Judge- District 7, Office 11
- Richard C. Ogden
District Judge- District 7, Office 12
- Sheila D. Stinson
District Judge- District 7, Office 13
- K. Nikki Kirkpatrick
- Rand Eddy
- Miguel A. Garcia
District Judge- District 7, Office 14
- James Siderias
- Kathryn Ruth Savage
District Judge- District 7, Office 15
- Don Andrews
District Judge- District 8, Office 1
- Lee Turner
District Judge- District 9, Office 1
- Phillip Corley
District Judge- District 10, Office 1
- Stuart L. Tate
District Judge- District 11, Office 1
- Linda S. Thomas
District Judge- District 12, Office 1
- Shawn Taylor
District Judge- District 12, Office 2
- Lara Russell
District Judge- District 12, Office 3
- Stephen R. Pazzo Jr.
District Judge- District 13, Office 1
- Jennifer McAffrey
District Judge- District 14, Office 1
- Caroline Wall
District Judge- District 14, Office 2
- Sharon K. Holmes
District Judge- District 14, Office 3
- Tracy Priddy
District Judge- District 14, Office 4
- Daman Cantrell
District Judge- District 14, Office 5
- Michelle Lee Bodine-Keely
District Judge- District 14, Office 6
- Kelly Morgan Greenough
District Judge- District 14, Office 7
- Bill LaFortune
District Judge- District 14, Office 8
- Doug Drummond
District Judge- District 14, Office 9
- Jim Huber
District Judge- District 14, Office 10
- Dawn Moody
District Judge- District 14, Office 11
- Rebecca Nightingale
District Judge- District 14, Office 12
- Kevin Gray
- Tanya N. Wilson
- Todd Tucker
District Judge- District 14, Office 13
- R. Kyle Alderson
- David A. Guten
District Judge- District 14, Office 14
- Kurt Glassco
District Judge- District 15, Office 1
- Tim King
District Judge- District 15, Office 2
- Douglas Kirkley
District Judge- District 15, Office 3
- Jeff Payton
District Judge- District 15, Office 4
- Bret A. Smith
District Judge- District 16, Office 1
- Jonathan K. Sullivan
District Judge- District 17, Office 1
- Emily Maxwell Herron
- Johnny S. Loard
District Judge- District 18, Office 1
- Michael Hogan
District Judge- District 19, Office 1
- Mark R. Campbell
District Judge- District 20, Office 1
- Dennis Morris
District Judge- District 20, Office 2
- Wallace Coppedge
District Judge- District 21, Office 1
- Michael David Tupper
- Patrick Crowe
District Judge- District 21, Office 2
- Leah Edwards
District Judge- District 21, Office 3
- Thad Balkman
District Judge- District 21, Office 4
- Lori M. Walkley
District Judge- District 21, Office 5
- Jeff Virgin
District Judge- District 22, Office 1
- Timothy L. Olsen
District Judge- District 22, Office 2
- Steve Kessinger
District Judge- District 23, Office 1
- Joe Dobry
- Traci L. Soderstrom
- Chad Moody
District Judge- District 23, Office 2
- John G. Canavan Jr.
District Judge- District 24, Office 1
- Douglas W. Golden
District Judge- District 24, Office 2
- Lawrence W. Parish
District Judge- District 24, Office 3
- Pandee Ramirez
District Judge- District 24, Office 4
- Kelly Hake
District Judge- District 25, Office 1
- D. Clay Mowdy
District Judge- District 26, Office 1
- Paul Hesse
District Judge- District 26, Office 2
- Khristan Strubhar
Associate District Judge- Adair County
- Liz Brown
Associate District Judge – Alfalfa County
- Loren E. Angle
Associate District Judge – Atoka County
- Preston Harbuck
Associate District Judge – Beaver County
- Ryan D. Reddick
- Abby M. Cash
Associate District Judge – Beckham County
- Michelle Kirby Roper
Associate District Judge – Blaine County
- Jenna Brown
- Allison Lafferty
Associate District Judge – Bryan County
- Abby C. Rogers
Associate District Judge – Caddo County
- Wyatt Hill
Associate District Judge – Canadian County
- Bob Hughey
- Rachel Bussett
Associate District Judge – Carter County
- Ryan G. Hunnicutt
- Thomas K. Baldwin
Associate District Judge – Cherokee County
- Josh King
Associate District Judge – Choctaw County
- Bill Baze
Associate District Judge – Cimarron County
- Christine M. Larson
Associate District Judge – Cleveland County
- Bethany Stanley
Associate District Judge – Coal County
- Joe Trail
Associate District Judge – Comanche County
- Lisa Shaw
Associate District Judge – Cotton County
- Michael C. Flanagan
Associate District Judge – Craig County
- Joseph M. Gardner
Associate District Judge – Creek County
- Laura Farris
Associate District Judge – Custer County
- Donna L. Dirickson
Associate District Judge – Delaware County
- David Crutchfield
Associate District Judge – Dewey County
- Celo J Harrel
Associate District Judge – Ellis County
- Laurie E. Hays
Associate District Judge – Garfield County
- Brian N. Lovell
Associate District Judge – Garvin County
- Laura McClain
- Steve Kendall
Associate District Judge – Grady County
- Z. Joseph Young
Associate District Judge – Grant County
- Steven A. Young
- Jeff Crites
- Bill Shaw
Associate District Judge – Greer County
- Eric Yarborough
Associate District Judge – Harmon County
- Winford Mike Warren
Associate District Judge – Harper County
- Aric A. Alley
Associate District Judge – Haskell County
- Brian Henderson
Associate District Judge – Hughes County
- Trisha D. Smith
Associate District Judge – Jackson County
- Rafe Hall
Associate District Judge – Jefferson County
- Dennis L. Gay
Associate District Judge – Johnston County
- Laura J. Corbin
Associate District Judge – Kay County
- David Bandy
Associate District Judge – Kingfisher County
- Lance E. Schneiter
Associate District Judge – Kiowa County
- Ricky A. Marsh
Associate District Judge – Latimer County
- Meg Nicholson
- David Hale
- Janice Kay Skimbo
Associate District Judge – LeFlore County
- Marion D. Fry
Associate District Judge – Lincoln County
- Sheila Gatlin Kirk
Associate District Judge – Logan County
- Luke Duel
Associate District Judge – Love County
- Todd Hicks
Associate District Judge – McClain County
- Charles N. Gray
- William Deveraux Jr.
Associate District Judge – McCurtain County
- Tim T. Ragland
Associate District Judge – McIntosh County
- Brendon Bridges
Associate District Judge – Major County
- Timothy Dean Haworth
Associate District Judge – Marshall County
- Gregory Johnson
Associate District Judge – Mayes County
- Rebecca J. Gore
Associate District Judge – Murray County
- Aaron S. Duck
Associate District Judge – Muskogee County
- Orvil Loge
- Chad Locke
Associate District Judge – Noble County
- Nikki G. Leach
Associate District Judge – Nowata County
- Carl G. Gibson
Associate District Judge – Okfuskee County
- Maxey Reilly
Associate District Judge – Oklahoma County
- Richard W. Kirby
- Angela Singleton
- Christian Henry
Associate District Judge – Okmulgee County
- Cynthia D. Pickering
Associate District Judge – Osage County
- Burl Oscar Estes II
Associate District Judge – Ottawa County
- R. Matt Whalen
Associate District Judge – Pawnee County
- Patrick Pickerill
Associate District Judge – Payne County
- Michael Kulling
Associate District Judge – Pittsburg County
- Tim Mills
Associate District Judge – Pontotoc County
- Lori Jackson
Associate District Judge – Pottawatomie County
- Tracy McDaniel
Associate District Judge – Pushmataha County
- Jana Wallace
Associate District Judge – Roger Mills County
- Pat VerSteeg
Associate District Judge – Rogers County
- Tom Sawyer
- Sue Nigh
- Mark Antinoro
Associate District Judge – Seminole County
- Brett Butner
Associate District Judge – Sequoyah County
- Kyle Evan Waters
Associate District Judge – Stephens County
- Lawrence M. Wheeler
- Anthony Sykes
Associate District Judge – Texas County
- Alfred Clark Jett
Associate District Judge – Tillman County
- Brad Benson
Associate District Judge – Tulsa County
- Cliff Smith
Associate District Judge – Wagoner County
- Rebecca Hunter
- Eric Michael Jordan
- Steve Money
Associate District Judge – Washington County
- Russell C. Vaclaw
Associate District Judge – Washita County
- S. Brooke Gatlin
Associate District Judge – Woods County
- Mickey J. Hadwiger
Associate District Judge – Woodward County
- Erin N. Kirksey
District Attorney- District 1
- George Buddy Leach III (R)
District Attorney- District 2
- Angela Marsee (R)
District Attorney- District 3
- David Thomas (R)
District Attorney- District 4
- Mike Fields (R)
District Attorney- District 5
- Kyle Cabelka (R)
District Attorney- District 6
- Jason Hicks (R)
District Attorney- District 7
- Kevin Calvey (R)
- Gayland Gieger (R)
- Robert W. Gray (R)
- Jacqui Ford (R)
- Mark Myels (D)
- Vicki Behenna (D)
District Attorney- District 8
- Brian Hermanson (R)
District Attorney- District 9
- Laura Austin Thomas (R)
District Attorney- District 10
- Mike Fisher (R)
District Attorney- District 11
- Will Drake (R)
District Attorney- District 12
- Matthew J. Ballard (R)
District Attorney- District 13
- Kenny Wright (R)
- Doug Pewitt (R)
District Attorney- District 14
- Steve Kunzweiler (R)
District Attorney- District 15
- Matthew R. Price (R)
- Larry Edwards (R)
District Attorney- District 16
- Kevin S. Merritt (R)
District Attorney- District 17
- Mark A. Matloff (R)
District Attorney- District 18
- Matthew Sheets (R)
- Chuck Sullivan (R)
District Attorney- District 19
- Tim Webster (R)
District Attorney- District 20
- Craig Ladd (R)
District Attorney- District 21
- Greg Mashburn (R)
District Attorney- District 22
- Erik Johnson (R)
District Attorney- District 23
- Tanya Roland (R)
- Allan Grubb (R)
- David Hammer (R)
District Attorney- District 24
- Max Cook (R)
District Attorney- District 25
- Carol Iski (R)
District Attorney- District 26
- Christopher M. Boring (R)
District Attorney- District 27
- Jack Thorp (R)
State Senator – District 2
- Ally Seifried (R)
- Keith Austin (R)
- Coy Jenkins (R)
- Jarrin Jackson (R)
- Jennifer A. Esau (D)
State Senator – District 4
- Keith A. Barenberg (R)
- Hoguen Apperson (R)
- Tom Woods (R)
- Tom Callan (R)
State Senator – District 6
- David Bullard (R)
State Senator – District 8
- Roger Thompson (R)
State Senator – District 10
- Bill Coleman (R)
- Emily DeLozier (R)
State Senator – District 12
- Todd Gollihare (R)
- Rob Ford (R)
State Senator – District 14
- Jerry Alvord (R)
State Senator – District 16
- Mary B. Boren (D)
State Senator – District 18
- Hunter Zearley (R)
- Jack Stewart (R)
State Senator – District 20
- Chuck Hall (R)
State Senator – District 22
- John Williams (R)
- Kristen Thompson (R)
- Jake A. Merrick (R)
- Blake Aguirre (D)
State Senator – District 24
- Darrell Weaver (R)
State Senator – District 26
- Brady Butler (R)
- Darcy Allen Jech (R)
- JJ Stitt (R)
State Senator – District 28
- Jeff McCommas (R)
- Jamey Mullin (R)
- Grant Green (R)
- Robert W. Trimble (R)
- Bob Donohoo (R)
- Tony Wilson (D)
- Karen Rackley (D)
State Senator – District 30
- Lori Callahan (R)
- Julia Kirk (D)
State Senator – District 32
- John Michael Montgomery (R)
- Johnny Jernigan (D)
State Senator – District 34
- Dana Prieto (R)
- Brad Peixotto (R)
- Amy Cook (R)
- J.J. Dossett (D)
State Senator – District 36
- John Haste (R)
- David Dambroso (R)
State Senator – District 38
- Brent Howard (R)
State Senator – District 40
- Nadine Smith (R)
- Mariam Daly (R)
- Carri Hicks (D)
State Senator – District 42
- Brenda Stanely (R)
- Christopher Toney (R)
State Senator – District 44
- Michael Brooks (D)
State Senator – District 46
- Kay Floyd (D)
State Senator – District 48
- George E. Young (D)
- Rico Trayvon Smith (D)
State Representative- District 1
- Eddy Dempsey (R)
- David Chapman (R)
State Representative- District 2
- Jim Olsen (R)
State Representative- District 3
- Rick West (R)
State Representative- District 4
- Bob Ed Culver (R)
- Charles R. Arnall (D)
State Representative- District 5
- Josh West (R)
- Tamara Bryan (R)
State Representative- District 6
- Rusty Cornwell (R)
State Representative- District 7
- Steve Bashore (R)
- Jason A. Spence (D)
State Representative- District 8
- Tom Gann (R)
State Representative- District 9
- Mark Paul Lepak (R)
- Ann Marie Kennedy (D)
State Representative- District 10
- Judd Storm (R)
State Representative- District 11
- John B. Kane (R)
- Wendi Stearman (R)
State Representative- District 12
- Kevin McDugle (R)
- Crystal LaGrone (D)
State Representative- District 13
- Neil Hays (R)
- Carlisa Rogers (R)
- Steve White (R)
- Brian Jackson (R)
- Jimmy W. Haley (D)
State Representative- District 14
- Chris Sneed (R)
State Representative- District 15
- Randy Randleman (R)
- Angie Brinlee (R)
State Representative- District 16
- Scott Fetgatter (R)
State Representative- District 17
- Jim Grego (R)
State Representative- District 18
- David Smith (R)
- Andy Baca (R)
State Representative- District 19
- Justin JJ Humphrey (R)
State Representative- District 20
- Anthony Mackey (R)
- Sherrie Conley (R)
State Representative- District 21
- Penny James (R)
- Ryan Williams (R)
- Dustin Reid (R)
- Cody Maynard (R)
State Representative- District 22
- Charles A. McCall (R)
State Representative- District 23
- Terry O’Donnell (R)
- Susan Carle Young (D)
State Representative- District 24
- Bobby Schultz (R)
- Chris Banning (R)
- Logan J. Phillips (R)
State Representative- District 25
- Ronny Johns (R)
State Representative- District 26
- Dell Kerbs (R)
- Gregory Hardin (D)
State Representative- District 27
- Danny Sterling (R)
State Representative- District 28
- Danny Williams (R)
State Representative- District 29
- Kyle Hilbert (R)
- Rick Parris (R)
State Representative- District 30
- Mark Lawson (R)
State Representative- District 31
- Collin Duel (R)
- Logan Trainer (R)
- Karmin Grider (R)
State Representative- District 32
- Kevin Wallace (R)
- Ryan Dixon (R)
State Representative- District 33
- John Talley (R)
- Brice Chaffin (R)
State Representative- District 34
- DaRan L. Johnson (R)
- Michael Baughman (R)
- Andrew Muchmore (R)
- Trish Ranson (D)
State Representative- District 35
- Ty D. Burns (R)
- Daniel Johnson (R)
- Sam Jennings (D)
State Representative- District 36
- John George (R)
- Charles De Furia (R)
- Wade Roberts (R)
- Anita Raglin (R)
- Donald Paden (R)
State Representative- District 37
- Ken Luttrell (R)
- Joe Vaden Jr. (R)
State Representative- District 38
- John Pfeiffer (R)
State Representative- District 39
- Ryan Martinez (R)
State Representative- District 40
- Taylor Venus (R)
- Chad Caldwell (R)
- Nicholas Payne (D)
State Representative- District 41
- Denise Crosswhite Hader (R)
- Mike Bockus (D)
State Representative- District 42
- Cindy Roe (R)
- Matthew D. Huggans (R)
- Steve Jarman (D)
State Representative- District 43
- Jay W. Steagall (R)
- Cassie Kinet (I)
State Representative- District 44
- RJ Harris (R)
- Jared Deck (D)
- Kate Bierman (D)
State Representative- District 45
- Dave Spaulding (R)
- Teresa Sterling (R)
- Annie Menz (D)
State Representative- District 46
- Nancy Sangirardi (R)
- Sassan Moghadam (R)
- Kendra Wesson (R)
- Jacob Rosecrants (D)
State Representative- District 47
- Brian Hill (R)
State Representative- District 48
- April Brown (R)
- Tammy Townley (R)
State Representative- District 49
- Josh Cantrell (R)
- Richard Miller (R)
State Representative- District 50
- Deborah Campbell (R)
- Marcus McEntire (R)
- Jennifer Sengstock (R)
State Representative- District 51
- Brad Boles (R)
State Representative- District 52
- Gerrid E. Kendrix (R)
State Representative- District 53
- Mark McBride (R)
- Kathren Stehno (R)
State Representative- District 54
- Kevin West (R)
State Representative- District 55
- Jeff Sawatzky (R)
- Nick Archer (R)
- Tad Boone (R)
State Representative- District 56
- Dick Lowe (R)
State Representative- District 57
- Anthony Moore (R)
- Kristen Kelley Poisson (R)
State Representative- District 58
- Carl W. Newton (R)
State Representative- District 59
- Mike Dobrinski (R)
State Representative- District 60
- Rhonda Baker (R)
- Ron Lynch (R)
State Representative- District 61
- Kenton Patzkowsky (R)
State Representative- District 62
- Daniel Pae (R)
State Representative- District 63
- Trey Caldwell (R)
- Gunner Ocskai (L)
- Shykira M. Smith (D)
State Representative- District 64
- Rande Worthen (R)
- Kyle Emmett Meraz (D)
- Zachary A. Walls (I)
State Representative- District 65
- Toni Hasenbeck (R)
- Jennifer Kerstetter (D)
State Representative- District 66
- Wayne Hill (R)
- Mike Burdge (R)
- Clay Staires (R)
- Gabe Renfrow (R)
- James David Rankin (D)
State Representative- District 67
- Jeff Boatman (R)
State Representative- District 68
- Lonnie Sims (R)
State Representative- District 69
- Mark Tedford (R)
State Representative- District 70
- Brad Banks (R)
- Suzanne E. Schreiber (D)
State Representative- District 71
- Mike Masters (R)
- Amanda Swope (D)
State Representative- District 72
- Monroe Nichols (D)
State Representative- District 73
- Regina Goodwin (D)
State Representative- District 74
- Mark Vancuren (R)
State Representative- District 75
- T.J. Marti (R)
State Representative- District 76
- Ross Ford (R)
- Timothy Brooks (R)
State Representative- District 77
- John Waldron (D)
State Representative- District 78
- Meloyde Blancett (D)
State Representative- District 79
- Paul Hassink (R)
- Karen Gilbert (R)
- Stan Stevens (R)
- Melissa Provenzano (D)
State Representative- District 80
- Stan May (R)
State Representative- District 81
- Mike Osburn (R)
State Representative- District 82
- Nicole Miller (R)
State Representative- District 83
- Eric Roberts (R)
- Greg Clyde (D)
State Representative- District 84
- Tammy West (R)
- Jeremy Lamb (D)
State Representative- District 85
- Donna Rice-Johnson (R)
- LaShanya Nash (R)
- Cyndi Munson (D)
State Representative- District 86
- David Hardin (R)
State Representative- District 87
- Valerie K. Walker (R)
- Scott Esk (R)
- Gloria A. Banister (R)
- Ellyn Hefner (D)
State Representative- District 88
- Joe Lewis (D)
- Mauree Turner (D)
- Jed Green (I)
State Representative- District 89
- Arturo Alonso (D)
- Chris Bryant (D)
- Cristian Zapata (D)
State Representative- District 90
- Jon Echols (R)
- Nana Abram Dankwa (D)
- Emilleo Stokes (D)
State Representative- District 91
- Chris Kannady (R)
State Representative- District 92
- Forrest Bennett (D)
State Representative- District 93
- Mickey Dollens (D)
State Representative- District 94
- Andy Fugate (D)
State Representative- District 95
- Max Wolfley (R)
- Tegan Malone (D)
State Representative- District 96
- Preston Stinson (R)
State Representative- District 97
- Lisa Janloo (R)
- Jason Lowe (D)
State Representative- District 98
- Dean Davis (R)
State Representative- District 99
- Ajay Pittman (D)
State Representative- District 100
- Marilyn Stark (R)
- Chaunte Gilmore (D)
State Representative- District 101
- Robert Manger (R).