OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Last week, hundreds of Oklahomans headed to the Oklahoma State Capitol to throw their hat in the ring for public office.

In November, voters will decide two U.S. Senate seats, and local races like governor, attorney general, and state superintendent.

Election officials said they expected close to 600 participants for various races.

The full list of candidates is as follows:

United States Senator

  • Markwayne Mullin (R)
  • T.W. Shannon (R)
  • Alex Gray (R)
  • Nathan Dahm (R)
  • Luke Holland (R)
  • Adam Holley (R)
  • Jessica Jean Garrison (R)
  • Laura Moreno (R)
  • Michael Coibion (R)
  • Scott Pruitt (R)
  • Paul Royse (R)
  • John F. Tompkins (R)
  • Randy J. Grellner (R)
  • Robert Murphy (L)
  • Kendra Horn (D)
  • Ray Woods (I)

United States Senator

  • James Lankford (R)
  • Jackson Lahmeyer (R)
  • Joan Farr (R)
  • Kenneth D. Blevins (L)
  • Jason Bollinger (D)
  • Madison Horn (D)
  • Arya Azma (D)
  • Brandon Wade (D)
  • Dennis L. Baker (D)
  • Jo Glenn (D)
  • Michael L. Delaney (I)

United States Representative- District 01

  • Kevin Hern (R)
  • Adam Martin (D)
  • Evelyn L. Rogers (I)

United States Representative – District 02

  • John Bennett (R)
  • Dustin Roberts (R)
  • Guy Barker (R)
  • Clint Johnson (R)
  • Chris Schiller (R)
  • Marty Quinn (R)
  • Johnny Teehee (R)
  • Avery Frix (R)
  • Rhonda Hopkins (R)
  • David Derby (R)
  • Pamela Gordon (R)
  • Wes Nofire (R)
  • Erick P. Wyatt (R)
  • Josh Brecheen (R)
  • Naomi Andrews (D)
  • Bulldog Ben Robinson (I)

United States Representative – District 03

  • Frank D. Lucas (R)
  • Wade Burleson (R)
  • Stephen Butler (R)
  • Jeremiah A. Ross (D)

United States Representative- District 04

  • Tom Cole (R)
  • James Tayler (R)
  • Frank W. Blacke (R)
  • Mary Brannon (D)

United States Representative- District 05

  • Stephanie Bice (R)
  • Subrina Banks (R)
  • Joshua Harris-Till (D)
  • David K. Frosch (I)

Oklahoma Governor

  • Kevin Stitt (R)
  • Mark Sherwood (R)
  • Joel Kintsel (R)
  • Moira McCabe (R)
  • Natalie Bruno (L)
  • Connie Johnson (D)
  • Joy Hofmeister (D)
  • Ervin Stone Yen (I)

Oklahoma Lieutenant Governor

  • Matt Pinnell (R)
  • Chris Powell (L)
  • Melinda L.. Alizadeh-Fard (D)

Oklahoma State Auditor & Inspector

  • Cindy Boyd (R)
  • Steven W. McQuillen (R)

Oklahoma Attorney General

  • John M. O’Connor (R)
  • Gentner F. Drummond (R)
  • Lynda Steele (L)

Oklahoma State Treasurer

  • Todd Russ (R)
  • Clark Jolley (R)
  • David B. Hooten (R)
  • Gregory J. Sadler (L)
  • Charles De Coune (D)

Oklahoma Superintendent of Public Instruction

  • John Cox (R)
  • April Grace (R)
  • Ryan Walters (R)
  • William E. Crozier (R)
  • Jena Nelson (D)

Oklahoma Commissioner of Labor

  • Leslie Kathryn Osborn (R)
  • Sean ‘The Patriot’ Roberts (R)
  • Keith Swinton (R)
  • Will Daugherty (L)
  • Jack Henderson (D)

Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner

  • Glen Mulready (R)

Oklahoma Corporation Commissioner

  • Kim David (R)
  • Justin Hornback (R)
  • Harold D. Spradling (R)
  • Todd Thomsen (R)
  • Don Underwood (I)

District Judge- District 1, Office 1

  • Jon K. Parsley

District Judge- District 2, Office 1

  • Jill Carpenter Weedon

District Judge- District 3, Office 1

  • Brad David Leverett

District Judge- District 4, Office 1

  • Justin P. Eilers

District Judge- District 4, Office 2

  • Paul K. Woodward

District Judge- District 4, Office 3

  • Tom L. Newby

District Judge- District 5, Office 1

  • Emmit Tayloe

District Judge- District 5, Office 2

  • G. Brent Russell
  • Bobby Lewis

District Judge- District 5, Office 3

  • Steven W. Crow
  • Jay Walker
  • Neil West
  • Tommy Sims

District Judge- District 5, Office 4

  • Brad Cox
  • Scott Meaders

District Judge- District 5, Office 5

  • Grant D. Sheperd
  • James R. Jake Willson

District Judge- District 6, Office 1

  • Kory Kirkland

District Judge- District 7, Office 1

  • Aletia Haynes Timmons

District Judge- District 7, Office 2

  • Kaitlyn Allen
  • Brian Young

District Judge- District 7, Office 3

  • Merydith Easter
  • Amy Palumbo
  • Joan L. Lopez

District Judge- District 7, Office 4

  • Kenneth M. Stoner

District Judge- District 7, Office 5

  • Beau Phillips
  • Natalie Mai
  • Jason Seabolt

District Judge- District 7, Office 6

  • C. Brent Dishman

District Judge- District 7, Office 7

  • Cindy H. Truong

District Judge- District 7, Office 8

  • Heather Coyle

District Judge- District 7, Office 9

  • Anthony L. Bonner Jr.

District Judge- District 7, Office 10

  • Susan Stallings

District Judge- District 7, Office 11

  • Richard C. Ogden

District Judge- District 7, Office 12

  • Sheila D. Stinson

District Judge- District 7, Office 13

  • K. Nikki Kirkpatrick
  • Rand Eddy
  • Miguel A. Garcia

District Judge- District 7, Office 14

  • James Siderias
  • Kathryn Ruth Savage

District Judge- District 7, Office 15

  • Don Andrews

District Judge- District 8, Office 1

  • Lee Turner

District Judge- District 9, Office 1

  • Phillip Corley

District Judge- District 10, Office 1

  • Stuart L. Tate

District Judge- District 11, Office 1

  • Linda S. Thomas

District Judge- District 12, Office 1

  • Shawn Taylor

District Judge- District 12, Office 2

  • Lara Russell

District Judge- District 12, Office 3

  • Stephen R. Pazzo Jr.

District Judge- District 13, Office 1

  • Jennifer McAffrey

District Judge- District 14, Office 1

  • Caroline Wall

District Judge- District 14, Office 2

  • Sharon K. Holmes

District Judge- District 14, Office 3

  • Tracy Priddy

District Judge- District 14, Office 4

  • Daman Cantrell

District Judge- District 14, Office 5

  • Michelle Lee Bodine-Keely

District Judge- District 14, Office 6

  • Kelly Morgan Greenough

District Judge- District 14, Office 7

  • Bill LaFortune

District Judge- District 14, Office 8

  • Doug Drummond

District Judge- District 14, Office 9

  • Jim Huber

District Judge- District 14, Office 10

  • Dawn Moody

District Judge- District 14, Office 11

  • Rebecca Nightingale

District Judge- District 14, Office 12

  • Kevin Gray
  • Tanya N. Wilson
  • Todd Tucker

District Judge- District 14, Office 13

  • R. Kyle Alderson
  • David A. Guten

District Judge- District 14, Office 14

  • Kurt Glassco

District Judge- District 15, Office 1

  • Tim King

District Judge- District 15, Office 2

  • Douglas Kirkley

District Judge- District 15, Office 3

  • Jeff Payton

District Judge- District 15, Office 4

  • Bret A. Smith

District Judge- District 16, Office 1

  • Jonathan K. Sullivan

District Judge- District 17, Office 1

  • Emily Maxwell Herron
  • Johnny S. Loard

District Judge- District 18, Office 1

  • Michael Hogan

District Judge- District 19, Office 1

  • Mark R. Campbell

District Judge- District 20, Office 1

  • Dennis Morris

District Judge- District 20, Office 2

  • Wallace Coppedge

District Judge- District 21, Office 1

  • Michael David Tupper
  • Patrick Crowe

District Judge- District 21, Office 2

  • Leah Edwards

District Judge- District 21, Office 3

  • Thad Balkman

District Judge- District 21, Office 4

  • Lori M. Walkley

District Judge- District 21, Office 5

  • Jeff Virgin

District Judge- District 22, Office 1

  • Timothy L. Olsen

District Judge- District 22, Office 2

  • Steve Kessinger

District Judge- District 23, Office 1

  • Joe Dobry
  • Traci L. Soderstrom
  • Chad Moody

District Judge- District 23, Office 2

  • John G. Canavan Jr.

District Judge- District 24, Office 1

  • Douglas W. Golden

District Judge- District 24, Office 2

  • Lawrence W. Parish

District Judge- District 24, Office 3

  • Pandee Ramirez

District Judge- District 24, Office 4

  • Kelly Hake

District Judge- District 25, Office 1

  • D. Clay Mowdy

District Judge- District 26, Office 1

  • Paul Hesse

District Judge- District 26, Office 2

  • Khristan Strubhar

Associate District Judge- Adair County

  • Liz Brown

Associate District Judge – Alfalfa County

  • Loren E. Angle

Associate District Judge – Atoka County

  • Preston Harbuck

Associate District Judge – Beaver County

  • Ryan D. Reddick
  • Abby M. Cash

Associate District Judge – Beckham County

  • Michelle Kirby Roper

Associate District Judge – Blaine County

  • Jenna Brown
  • Allison Lafferty

Associate District Judge – Bryan County

  • Abby C. Rogers

Associate District Judge – Caddo County

  • Wyatt Hill

Associate District Judge – Canadian County

  • Bob Hughey
  • Rachel Bussett

Associate District Judge – Carter County

  • Ryan G. Hunnicutt
  • Thomas K. Baldwin

Associate District Judge – Cherokee County

  • Josh King

Associate District Judge – Choctaw County

  • Bill Baze

Associate District Judge – Cimarron County

  • Christine M. Larson

Associate District Judge – Cleveland County

  • Bethany Stanley

Associate District Judge – Coal County

  • Joe Trail

Associate District Judge – Comanche County

  • Lisa Shaw

Associate District Judge – Cotton County

  • Michael C. Flanagan

Associate District Judge – Craig County

  • Joseph M. Gardner

Associate District Judge – Creek County

  • Laura Farris

Associate District Judge – Custer County

  • Donna L. Dirickson

Associate District Judge – Delaware County

  • David Crutchfield

Associate District Judge – Dewey County

  • Celo J Harrel

Associate District Judge – Ellis County

  • Laurie E. Hays

Associate District Judge – Garfield County

  • Brian N. Lovell

Associate District Judge – Garvin County

  • Laura McClain
  • Steve Kendall

Associate District Judge – Grady County

  • Z. Joseph Young

Associate District Judge – Grant County

  • Steven A. Young
  • Jeff Crites
  • Bill Shaw

Associate District Judge – Greer County

  • Eric Yarborough

Associate District Judge – Harmon County

  • Winford Mike Warren

Associate District Judge – Harper County

  • Aric A. Alley

Associate District Judge – Haskell County

  • Brian Henderson

Associate District Judge – Hughes County

  • Trisha D. Smith

Associate District Judge – Jackson County

  • Rafe Hall

Associate District Judge – Jefferson County

  • Dennis L. Gay

Associate District Judge – Johnston County

  • Laura J. Corbin

Associate District Judge – Kay County

  • David Bandy

Associate District Judge – Kingfisher County

  • Lance E. Schneiter

Associate District Judge – Kiowa County

  • Ricky A. Marsh

Associate District Judge – Latimer County

  • Meg Nicholson
  • David Hale
  • Janice Kay Skimbo

Associate District Judge – LeFlore County

  • Marion D. Fry

Associate District Judge – Lincoln County

  • Sheila Gatlin Kirk

Associate District Judge – Logan County

  • Luke Duel

Associate District Judge – Love County

  • Todd Hicks

Associate District Judge – McClain County

  • Charles N. Gray
  • William Deveraux Jr.

Associate District Judge – McCurtain County

  • Tim T. Ragland

Associate District Judge – McIntosh County

  • Brendon Bridges

Associate District Judge – Major County

  • Timothy Dean Haworth

Associate District Judge – Marshall County

  • Gregory Johnson

Associate District Judge – Mayes County

  • Rebecca J. Gore

Associate District Judge – Murray County

  • Aaron S. Duck

Associate District Judge – Muskogee County

  • Orvil Loge
  • Chad Locke

Associate District Judge – Noble County

  • Nikki G. Leach

Associate District Judge – Nowata County

  • Carl G. Gibson

Associate District Judge – Okfuskee County

  • Maxey Reilly

Associate District Judge – Oklahoma County

  • Richard W. Kirby
  • Angela Singleton
  • Christian Henry

Associate District Judge – Okmulgee County

  • Cynthia D. Pickering

Associate District Judge – Osage County

  • Burl Oscar Estes II

Associate District Judge – Ottawa County

  • R. Matt Whalen

Associate District Judge – Pawnee County

  • Patrick Pickerill

Associate District Judge – Payne County

  • Michael Kulling

Associate District Judge – Pittsburg County

  • Tim Mills

Associate District Judge – Pontotoc County

  • Lori Jackson

Associate District Judge – Pottawatomie County

  • Tracy McDaniel

Associate District Judge – Pushmataha County

  • Jana Wallace

Associate District Judge – Roger Mills County

  • Pat VerSteeg

Associate District Judge – Rogers County

  • Tom Sawyer
  • Sue Nigh
  • Mark Antinoro

Associate District Judge – Seminole County

  • Brett Butner

Associate District Judge – Sequoyah County

  • Kyle Evan Waters

Associate District Judge – Stephens County

  • Lawrence M. Wheeler
  • Anthony Sykes

Associate District Judge – Texas County

  • Alfred Clark Jett

Associate District Judge – Tillman County

  • Brad Benson

Associate District Judge – Tulsa County

  • Cliff Smith

Associate District Judge – Wagoner County

  • Rebecca Hunter
  • Eric Michael Jordan
  • Steve Money

Associate District Judge – Washington County

  • Russell C. Vaclaw

Associate District Judge – Washita County

  • S. Brooke Gatlin

Associate District Judge – Woods County

  • Mickey J. Hadwiger

Associate District Judge – Woodward County

  • Erin N. Kirksey

District Attorney- District 1

  • George Buddy Leach III (R)

District Attorney- District 2

  • Angela Marsee (R)

District Attorney- District 3

  • David Thomas (R)

District Attorney- District 4

  • Mike Fields (R)

District Attorney- District 5

  • Kyle Cabelka (R)

District Attorney- District 6

  • Jason Hicks (R)

District Attorney- District 7

  • Kevin Calvey (R)
  • Gayland Gieger (R)
  • Robert W. Gray (R)
  • Jacqui Ford (R)
  • Mark Myels (D)
  • Vicki Behenna (D)

District Attorney- District 8

  • Brian Hermanson (R)

District Attorney- District 9

  • Laura Austin Thomas (R)

District Attorney- District 10

  • Mike Fisher (R)

District Attorney- District 11

  • Will Drake (R)

District Attorney- District 12

  • Matthew J. Ballard (R)

District Attorney- District 13

  • Kenny Wright (R)
  • Doug Pewitt (R)

District Attorney- District 14

  • Steve Kunzweiler (R)

District Attorney- District 15

  • Matthew R. Price (R)
  • Larry Edwards (R)

District Attorney- District 16

  • Kevin S. Merritt (R)

District Attorney- District 17

  • Mark A. Matloff (R)

District Attorney- District 18

  • Matthew Sheets (R)
  • Chuck Sullivan (R)

District Attorney- District 19

  • Tim Webster (R)

District Attorney- District 20

  • Craig Ladd (R)

District Attorney- District 21

  • Greg Mashburn (R)

District Attorney- District 22

  • Erik Johnson (R)

District Attorney- District 23

  • Tanya Roland (R)
  • Allan Grubb (R)
  • David Hammer (R)

District Attorney- District 24

  • Max Cook (R)

District Attorney- District 25

  • Carol Iski (R)

District Attorney- District 26

  • Christopher M. Boring (R)

District Attorney- District 27

  • Jack Thorp (R)

State Senator – District 2

  • Ally Seifried (R)
  • Keith Austin (R)
  • Coy Jenkins (R)
  • Jarrin Jackson (R)
  • Jennifer A. Esau (D)

State Senator – District 4

  • Keith A. Barenberg (R)
  • Hoguen Apperson (R)
  • Tom Woods (R)
  • Tom Callan (R)

State Senator – District 6

  • David Bullard (R)

State Senator – District 8

  • Roger Thompson (R)

State Senator – District 10

  • Bill Coleman (R)
  • Emily DeLozier (R)

State Senator – District 12

  • Todd Gollihare (R)
  • Rob Ford (R)

State Senator – District 14

  • Jerry Alvord (R)

State Senator – District 16

  • Mary B. Boren (D)

State Senator – District 18

  • Hunter Zearley (R)
  • Jack Stewart (R)

State Senator – District 20

  • Chuck Hall (R)

State Senator – District 22

  • John Williams (R)
  • Kristen Thompson (R)
  • Jake A. Merrick (R)
  • Blake Aguirre (D)

State Senator – District 24

  • Darrell Weaver (R)

State Senator – District 26

  • Brady Butler (R)
  • Darcy Allen Jech (R)
  • JJ Stitt (R)

State Senator – District 28

  • Jeff McCommas (R)
  • Jamey Mullin (R)
  • Grant Green (R)
  • Robert W. Trimble (R)
  • Bob Donohoo (R)
  • Tony Wilson (D)
  • Karen Rackley (D)

State Senator – District 30

  • Lori Callahan (R)
  • Julia Kirk (D)

State Senator – District 32

  • John Michael Montgomery (R)
  • Johnny Jernigan (D)

State Senator – District 34

  • Dana Prieto (R)
  • Brad Peixotto (R)
  • Amy Cook (R)
  • J.J. Dossett (D)

State Senator – District 36

  • John Haste (R)
  • David Dambroso (R)

State Senator – District 38

  • Brent Howard (R)

State Senator – District 40

  • Nadine Smith (R)
  • Mariam Daly (R)
  • Carri Hicks (D)

State Senator – District 42

  • Brenda Stanely (R)
  • Christopher Toney (R)

State Senator – District 44

  • Michael Brooks (D)

State Senator – District 46

  • Kay Floyd (D)

State Senator – District 48

  • George E. Young (D)
  • Rico Trayvon Smith (D)

State Representative- District 1

  • Eddy Dempsey (R)
  • David Chapman (R)

State Representative- District 2

  • Jim Olsen (R)

State Representative- District 3

  • Rick West (R)

State Representative- District 4

  • Bob Ed Culver (R)
  • Charles R. Arnall (D)

State Representative- District 5

  • Josh West (R)
  • Tamara Bryan (R)

State Representative- District 6

  • Rusty Cornwell (R)

State Representative- District 7

  • Steve Bashore (R)
  • Jason A. Spence (D)

State Representative- District 8

  • Tom Gann (R)

State Representative- District 9

  • Mark Paul Lepak (R)
  • Ann Marie Kennedy (D)

State Representative- District 10

  • Judd Storm (R)

State Representative- District 11

  • John B. Kane (R)
  • Wendi Stearman (R)

State Representative- District 12

  • Kevin McDugle (R)
  • Crystal LaGrone (D)

State Representative- District 13

  • Neil Hays (R)
  • Carlisa Rogers (R)
  • Steve White (R)
  • Brian Jackson (R)
  • Jimmy W. Haley (D)

State Representative- District 14

  • Chris Sneed (R)

State Representative- District 15

  • Randy Randleman (R)
  • Angie Brinlee (R)

State Representative- District 16

  • Scott Fetgatter (R)

State Representative- District 17

  • Jim Grego (R)

State Representative- District 18

  • David Smith (R)
  • Andy Baca (R)

State Representative- District 19

  • Justin JJ Humphrey (R)

State Representative- District 20

  • Anthony Mackey (R)
  • Sherrie Conley (R)

State Representative- District 21

  • Penny James (R)
  • Ryan Williams (R)
  • Dustin Reid (R)
  • Cody Maynard (R)

State Representative- District 22

  • Charles A. McCall (R)

State Representative- District 23

  • Terry O’Donnell (R)
  • Susan Carle Young (D)

State Representative- District 24

  • Bobby Schultz (R)
  • Chris Banning (R)
  • Logan J. Phillips (R)

State Representative- District 25

  • Ronny Johns (R)

State Representative- District 26

  • Dell Kerbs (R)
  • Gregory Hardin (D)

State Representative- District 27

  • Danny Sterling (R)

State Representative- District 28

  • Danny Williams (R)

State Representative- District 29

  • Kyle Hilbert (R)
  • Rick Parris (R)

State Representative- District 30

  • Mark Lawson (R)

State Representative- District 31

  • Collin Duel (R)
  • Logan Trainer (R)
  • Karmin Grider (R)

State Representative- District 32

  • Kevin Wallace (R)
  • Ryan Dixon (R)

State Representative- District 33

  • John Talley (R)
  • Brice Chaffin (R)

State Representative- District 34

  • DaRan L. Johnson (R)
  • Michael Baughman (R)
  • Andrew Muchmore (R)
  • Trish Ranson (D)

State Representative- District 35

  • Ty D. Burns (R)
  • Daniel Johnson (R)
  • Sam Jennings (D)

State Representative- District 36

  • John George (R)
  • Charles De Furia (R)
  • Wade Roberts (R)
  • Anita Raglin (R)
  • Donald Paden (R)

State Representative- District 37

  • Ken Luttrell (R)
  • Joe Vaden Jr. (R)

State Representative- District 38

  • John Pfeiffer (R)

State Representative- District 39

  • Ryan Martinez (R)

State Representative- District 40

  • Taylor Venus (R)
  • Chad Caldwell (R)
  • Nicholas Payne (D)

State Representative- District 41

  • Denise Crosswhite Hader (R)
  • Mike Bockus (D)

State Representative- District 42

  • Cindy Roe (R)
  • Matthew D. Huggans (R)
  • Steve Jarman (D)

State Representative- District 43

  • Jay W. Steagall (R)
  • Cassie Kinet (I)

State Representative- District 44

  • RJ Harris (R)
  • Jared Deck (D)
  • Kate Bierman (D)

State Representative- District 45

  • Dave Spaulding (R)
  • Teresa Sterling (R)
  • Annie Menz (D)

State Representative- District 46

  • Nancy Sangirardi (R)
  • Sassan Moghadam (R)
  • Kendra Wesson (R)
  • Jacob Rosecrants (D)

State Representative- District 47

  • Brian Hill (R)

State Representative- District 48

  • April Brown (R)
  • Tammy Townley (R)

State Representative- District 49

  • Josh Cantrell (R)
  • Richard Miller (R)

State Representative- District 50

  • Deborah Campbell (R)
  • Marcus McEntire (R)
  • Jennifer Sengstock (R)

State Representative- District 51

  • Brad Boles (R)

State Representative- District 52

  • Gerrid E. Kendrix (R)

State Representative- District 53

  • Mark McBride (R)
  • Kathren Stehno (R)

State Representative- District 54

  • Kevin West (R)

State Representative- District 55

  • Jeff Sawatzky (R)
  • Nick Archer (R)
  • Tad Boone (R)

State Representative- District 56

  • Dick Lowe (R)

State Representative- District 57

  • Anthony Moore (R)
  • Kristen Kelley Poisson (R)

State Representative- District 58

  • Carl W. Newton (R)

State Representative- District 59

  • Mike Dobrinski (R)

State Representative- District 60

  • Rhonda Baker (R)
  • Ron Lynch (R)

State Representative- District 61

  • Kenton Patzkowsky (R)

State Representative- District 62

  • Daniel Pae (R)

State Representative- District 63

  • Trey Caldwell (R)
  • Gunner Ocskai (L)
  • Shykira M. Smith (D)

State Representative- District 64

  • Rande Worthen (R)
  • Kyle Emmett Meraz (D)
  • Zachary A. Walls (I)

State Representative- District 65

  • Toni Hasenbeck (R)
  • Jennifer Kerstetter (D)

State Representative- District 66

  • Wayne Hill (R)
  • Mike Burdge (R)
  • Clay Staires (R)
  • Gabe Renfrow (R)
  • James David Rankin (D)

State Representative- District 67

  • Jeff Boatman (R)

State Representative- District 68

  • Lonnie Sims (R)

State Representative- District 69

  • Mark Tedford (R)

State Representative- District 70

  • Brad Banks (R)
  • Suzanne E. Schreiber (D)

State Representative- District 71

  • Mike Masters (R)
  • Amanda Swope (D)

State Representative- District 72

  • Monroe Nichols (D)

State Representative- District 73

  • Regina Goodwin (D)

State Representative- District 74

  • Mark Vancuren (R)

State Representative- District 75

  • T.J. Marti (R)

State Representative- District 76

  • Ross Ford (R)
  • Timothy Brooks (R)

State Representative- District 77

  • John Waldron (D)

State Representative- District 78

  • Meloyde Blancett (D)

State Representative- District 79

  • Paul Hassink (R)
  • Karen Gilbert (R)
  • Stan Stevens (R)
  • Melissa Provenzano (D)

State Representative- District 80

  • Stan May (R)

State Representative- District 81

  • Mike Osburn (R)

State Representative- District 82

  • Nicole Miller (R)

State Representative- District 83

  • Eric Roberts (R)
  • Greg Clyde (D)

State Representative- District 84

  • Tammy West (R)
  • Jeremy Lamb (D)

State Representative- District 85

  • Donna Rice-Johnson (R)
  • LaShanya Nash (R)
  • Cyndi Munson (D)

State Representative- District 86

  • David Hardin (R)

State Representative- District 87

  • Valerie K. Walker (R)
  • Scott Esk (R)
  • Gloria A. Banister (R)
  • Ellyn Hefner (D)

State Representative- District 88

  • Joe Lewis (D)
  • Mauree Turner (D)
  • Jed Green (I)

State Representative- District 89

  • Arturo Alonso (D)
  • Chris Bryant (D)
  • Cristian Zapata (D)

State Representative- District 90

  • Jon Echols (R)
  • Nana Abram Dankwa (D)
  • Emilleo Stokes (D)

State Representative- District 91

  • Chris Kannady (R)

State Representative- District 92

  • Forrest Bennett (D)

State Representative- District 93

  • Mickey Dollens (D)

State Representative- District 94

  • Andy Fugate (D)

State Representative- District 95

  • Max Wolfley (R)
  • Tegan Malone (D)

State Representative- District 96

  • Preston Stinson (R)

State Representative- District 97

  • Lisa Janloo (R)
  • Jason Lowe (D)

State Representative- District 98

  • Dean Davis (R)

State Representative- District 99

  • Ajay Pittman (D)

State Representative- District 100

  • Marilyn Stark (R)
  • Chaunte Gilmore (D)

State Representative- District 101

  • Robert Manger (R).