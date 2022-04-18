OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Last week, hundreds of Oklahomans headed to the Oklahoma State Capitol to throw their hat in the ring for public office.

In November, voters will decide two U.S. Senate seats, and local races like governor, attorney general, and state superintendent.

Election officials said they expected close to 600 participants for various races.

The full list of candidates is as follows:

United States Senator

Markwayne Mullin (R)

T.W. Shannon (R)

Alex Gray (R)

Nathan Dahm (R)

Luke Holland (R)

Adam Holley (R)

Jessica Jean Garrison (R)

Laura Moreno (R)

Michael Coibion (R)

Scott Pruitt (R)

Paul Royse (R)

John F. Tompkins (R)

Randy J. Grellner (R)

Robert Murphy (L)

Kendra Horn (D)

Ray Woods (I)

United States Senator

James Lankford (R)

Jackson Lahmeyer (R)

Joan Farr (R)

Kenneth D. Blevins (L)

Jason Bollinger (D)

Madison Horn (D)

Arya Azma (D)

Brandon Wade (D)

Dennis L. Baker (D)

Jo Glenn (D)

Michael L. Delaney (I)

United States Representative- District 01

Kevin Hern (R)

Adam Martin (D)

Evelyn L. Rogers (I)

United States Representative – District 02

John Bennett (R)

Dustin Roberts (R)

Guy Barker (R)

Clint Johnson (R)

Chris Schiller (R)

Marty Quinn (R)

Johnny Teehee (R)

Avery Frix (R)

Rhonda Hopkins (R)

David Derby (R)

Pamela Gordon (R)

Wes Nofire (R)

Erick P. Wyatt (R)

Josh Brecheen (R)

Naomi Andrews (D)

Bulldog Ben Robinson (I)

United States Representative – District 03

Frank D. Lucas (R)

Wade Burleson (R)

Stephen Butler (R)

Jeremiah A. Ross (D)

United States Representative- District 04

Tom Cole (R)

James Tayler (R)

Frank W. Blacke (R)

Mary Brannon (D)

United States Representative- District 05

Stephanie Bice (R)

Subrina Banks (R)

Joshua Harris-Till (D)

David K. Frosch (I)

Oklahoma Governor

Kevin Stitt (R)

Mark Sherwood (R)

Joel Kintsel (R)

Moira McCabe (R)

Natalie Bruno (L)

Connie Johnson (D)

Joy Hofmeister (D)

Ervin Stone Yen (I)

Oklahoma Lieutenant Governor

Matt Pinnell (R)

Chris Powell (L)

Melinda L.. Alizadeh-Fard (D)

Oklahoma State Auditor & Inspector

Cindy Boyd (R)

Steven W. McQuillen (R)

Oklahoma Attorney General

John M. O’Connor (R)

Gentner F. Drummond (R)

Lynda Steele (L)

Oklahoma State Treasurer

Todd Russ (R)

Clark Jolley (R)

David B. Hooten (R)

Gregory J. Sadler (L)

Charles De Coune (D)

Oklahoma Superintendent of Public Instruction

John Cox (R)

April Grace (R)

Ryan Walters (R)

William E. Crozier (R)

Jena Nelson (D)

Oklahoma Commissioner of Labor

Leslie Kathryn Osborn (R)

Sean ‘The Patriot’ Roberts (R)

Keith Swinton (R)

Will Daugherty (L)

Jack Henderson (D)

Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner

Glen Mulready (R)

Oklahoma Corporation Commissioner

Kim David (R)

Justin Hornback (R)

Harold D. Spradling (R)

Todd Thomsen (R)

Don Underwood (I)

District Judge- District 1, Office 1

Jon K. Parsley

District Judge- District 2, Office 1

Jill Carpenter Weedon

District Judge- District 3, Office 1

Brad David Leverett

District Judge- District 4, Office 1

Justin P. Eilers

District Judge- District 4, Office 2

Paul K. Woodward

District Judge- District 4, Office 3

Tom L. Newby

District Judge- District 5, Office 1

Emmit Tayloe

District Judge- District 5, Office 2

G. Brent Russell

Bobby Lewis

District Judge- District 5, Office 3

Steven W. Crow

Jay Walker

Neil West

Tommy Sims

District Judge- District 5, Office 4

Brad Cox

Scott Meaders

District Judge- District 5, Office 5

Grant D. Sheperd

James R. Jake Willson

District Judge- District 6, Office 1

Kory Kirkland

District Judge- District 7, Office 1

Aletia Haynes Timmons

District Judge- District 7, Office 2

Kaitlyn Allen

Brian Young

District Judge- District 7, Office 3

Merydith Easter

Amy Palumbo

Joan L. Lopez

District Judge- District 7, Office 4

Kenneth M. Stoner

District Judge- District 7, Office 5

Beau Phillips

Natalie Mai

Jason Seabolt

District Judge- District 7, Office 6

C. Brent Dishman

District Judge- District 7, Office 7

Cindy H. Truong

District Judge- District 7, Office 8

Heather Coyle

District Judge- District 7, Office 9

Anthony L. Bonner Jr.

District Judge- District 7, Office 10

Susan Stallings

District Judge- District 7, Office 11

Richard C. Ogden

District Judge- District 7, Office 12

Sheila D. Stinson

District Judge- District 7, Office 13

K. Nikki Kirkpatrick

Rand Eddy

Miguel A. Garcia

District Judge- District 7, Office 14

James Siderias

Kathryn Ruth Savage

District Judge- District 7, Office 15

Don Andrews

District Judge- District 8, Office 1

Lee Turner

District Judge- District 9, Office 1

Phillip Corley

District Judge- District 10, Office 1

Stuart L. Tate

District Judge- District 11, Office 1

Linda S. Thomas

District Judge- District 12, Office 1

Shawn Taylor

District Judge- District 12, Office 2

Lara Russell

District Judge- District 12, Office 3

Stephen R. Pazzo Jr.

District Judge- District 13, Office 1

Jennifer McAffrey

District Judge- District 14, Office 1

Caroline Wall

District Judge- District 14, Office 2

Sharon K. Holmes

District Judge- District 14, Office 3

Tracy Priddy

District Judge- District 14, Office 4

Daman Cantrell

District Judge- District 14, Office 5

Michelle Lee Bodine-Keely

District Judge- District 14, Office 6

Kelly Morgan Greenough

District Judge- District 14, Office 7

Bill LaFortune

District Judge- District 14, Office 8

Doug Drummond

District Judge- District 14, Office 9

Jim Huber

District Judge- District 14, Office 10

Dawn Moody

District Judge- District 14, Office 11

Rebecca Nightingale

District Judge- District 14, Office 12

Kevin Gray

Tanya N. Wilson

Todd Tucker

District Judge- District 14, Office 13

R. Kyle Alderson

David A. Guten

District Judge- District 14, Office 14

Kurt Glassco

District Judge- District 15, Office 1

Tim King

District Judge- District 15, Office 2

Douglas Kirkley

District Judge- District 15, Office 3

Jeff Payton

District Judge- District 15, Office 4

Bret A. Smith

District Judge- District 16, Office 1

Jonathan K. Sullivan

District Judge- District 17, Office 1

Emily Maxwell Herron

Johnny S. Loard

District Judge- District 18, Office 1

Michael Hogan

District Judge- District 19, Office 1

Mark R. Campbell

District Judge- District 20, Office 1

Dennis Morris

District Judge- District 20, Office 2

Wallace Coppedge

District Judge- District 21, Office 1

Michael David Tupper

Patrick Crowe

District Judge- District 21, Office 2

Leah Edwards

District Judge- District 21, Office 3

Thad Balkman

District Judge- District 21, Office 4

Lori M. Walkley

District Judge- District 21, Office 5

Jeff Virgin

District Judge- District 22, Office 1

Timothy L. Olsen

District Judge- District 22, Office 2

Steve Kessinger

District Judge- District 23, Office 1

Joe Dobry

Traci L. Soderstrom

Chad Moody

District Judge- District 23, Office 2

John G. Canavan Jr.

District Judge- District 24, Office 1

Douglas W. Golden

District Judge- District 24, Office 2

Lawrence W. Parish

District Judge- District 24, Office 3

Pandee Ramirez

District Judge- District 24, Office 4

Kelly Hake

District Judge- District 25, Office 1

D. Clay Mowdy

District Judge- District 26, Office 1

Paul Hesse

District Judge- District 26, Office 2

Khristan Strubhar

Associate District Judge- Adair County

Liz Brown

Associate District Judge – Alfalfa County

Loren E. Angle

Associate District Judge – Atoka County

Preston Harbuck

Associate District Judge – Beaver County

Ryan D. Reddick

Abby M. Cash

Associate District Judge – Beckham County

Michelle Kirby Roper

Associate District Judge – Blaine County

Jenna Brown

Allison Lafferty

Associate District Judge – Bryan County

Abby C. Rogers

Associate District Judge – Caddo County

Wyatt Hill

Associate District Judge – Canadian County

Bob Hughey

Rachel Bussett

Associate District Judge – Carter County

Ryan G. Hunnicutt

Thomas K. Baldwin

Associate District Judge – Cherokee County

Josh King

Associate District Judge – Choctaw County

Bill Baze

Associate District Judge – Cimarron County

Christine M. Larson

Associate District Judge – Cleveland County

Bethany Stanley

Associate District Judge – Coal County

Joe Trail

Associate District Judge – Comanche County

Lisa Shaw

Associate District Judge – Cotton County

Michael C. Flanagan

Associate District Judge – Craig County

Joseph M. Gardner

Associate District Judge – Creek County

Laura Farris

Associate District Judge – Custer County

Donna L. Dirickson

Associate District Judge – Delaware County

David Crutchfield

Associate District Judge – Dewey County

Celo J Harrel

Associate District Judge – Ellis County

Laurie E. Hays

Associate District Judge – Garfield County

Brian N. Lovell

Associate District Judge – Garvin County

Laura McClain

Steve Kendall

Associate District Judge – Grady County

Z. Joseph Young

Associate District Judge – Grant County

Steven A. Young

Jeff Crites

Bill Shaw

Associate District Judge – Greer County

Eric Yarborough

Associate District Judge – Harmon County

Winford Mike Warren

Associate District Judge – Harper County

Aric A. Alley

Associate District Judge – Haskell County

Brian Henderson

Associate District Judge – Hughes County

Trisha D. Smith

Associate District Judge – Jackson County

Rafe Hall

Associate District Judge – Jefferson County

Dennis L. Gay

Associate District Judge – Johnston County

Laura J. Corbin

Associate District Judge – Kay County

David Bandy

Associate District Judge – Kingfisher County

Lance E. Schneiter

Associate District Judge – Kiowa County

Ricky A. Marsh

Associate District Judge – Latimer County

Meg Nicholson

David Hale

Janice Kay Skimbo

Associate District Judge – LeFlore County

Marion D. Fry

Associate District Judge – Lincoln County

Sheila Gatlin Kirk

Associate District Judge – Logan County

Luke Duel

Associate District Judge – Love County

Todd Hicks

Associate District Judge – McClain County

Charles N. Gray

William Deveraux Jr.

Associate District Judge – McCurtain County

Tim T. Ragland

Associate District Judge – McIntosh County

Brendon Bridges

Associate District Judge – Major County

Timothy Dean Haworth

Associate District Judge – Marshall County

Gregory Johnson

Associate District Judge – Mayes County

Rebecca J. Gore

Associate District Judge – Murray County

Aaron S. Duck

Associate District Judge – Muskogee County

Orvil Loge

Chad Locke

Associate District Judge – Noble County

Nikki G. Leach

Associate District Judge – Nowata County

Carl G. Gibson

Associate District Judge – Okfuskee County

Maxey Reilly

Associate District Judge – Oklahoma County

Richard W. Kirby

Angela Singleton

Christian Henry

Associate District Judge – Okmulgee County

Cynthia D. Pickering

Associate District Judge – Osage County

Burl Oscar Estes II

Associate District Judge – Ottawa County

R. Matt Whalen

Associate District Judge – Pawnee County

Patrick Pickerill

Associate District Judge – Payne County

Michael Kulling

Associate District Judge – Pittsburg County

Tim Mills

Associate District Judge – Pontotoc County

Lori Jackson

Associate District Judge – Pottawatomie County

Tracy McDaniel

Associate District Judge – Pushmataha County

Jana Wallace

Associate District Judge – Roger Mills County

Pat VerSteeg

Associate District Judge – Rogers County

Tom Sawyer

Sue Nigh

Mark Antinoro

Associate District Judge – Seminole County

Brett Butner

Associate District Judge – Sequoyah County

Kyle Evan Waters

Associate District Judge – Stephens County

Lawrence M. Wheeler

Anthony Sykes

Associate District Judge – Texas County

Alfred Clark Jett

Associate District Judge – Tillman County

Brad Benson

Associate District Judge – Tulsa County

Cliff Smith

Associate District Judge – Wagoner County

Rebecca Hunter

Eric Michael Jordan

Steve Money

Associate District Judge – Washington County

Russell C. Vaclaw

Associate District Judge – Washita County

S. Brooke Gatlin

Associate District Judge – Woods County

Mickey J. Hadwiger

Associate District Judge – Woodward County

Erin N. Kirksey

District Attorney- District 1

George Buddy Leach III (R)

District Attorney- District 2

Angela Marsee (R)

District Attorney- District 3

David Thomas (R)

District Attorney- District 4

Mike Fields (R)

District Attorney- District 5

Kyle Cabelka (R)

District Attorney- District 6

Jason Hicks (R)

District Attorney- District 7

Kevin Calvey (R)

Gayland Gieger (R)

Robert W. Gray (R)

Jacqui Ford (R)

Mark Myels (D)

Vicki Behenna (D)

District Attorney- District 8

Brian Hermanson (R)

District Attorney- District 9

Laura Austin Thomas (R)

District Attorney- District 10

Mike Fisher (R)

District Attorney- District 11

Will Drake (R)

District Attorney- District 12

Matthew J. Ballard (R)

District Attorney- District 13

Kenny Wright (R)

Doug Pewitt (R)

District Attorney- District 14

Steve Kunzweiler (R)

District Attorney- District 15

Matthew R. Price (R)

Larry Edwards (R)

District Attorney- District 16

Kevin S. Merritt (R)

District Attorney- District 17

Mark A. Matloff (R)

District Attorney- District 18

Matthew Sheets (R)

Chuck Sullivan (R)

District Attorney- District 19

Tim Webster (R)

District Attorney- District 20

Craig Ladd (R)

District Attorney- District 21

Greg Mashburn (R)

District Attorney- District 22

Erik Johnson (R)

District Attorney- District 23

Tanya Roland (R)

Allan Grubb (R)

David Hammer (R)

District Attorney- District 24

Max Cook (R)

District Attorney- District 25

Carol Iski (R)

District Attorney- District 26

Christopher M. Boring (R)

District Attorney- District 27

Jack Thorp (R)

State Senator – District 2

Ally Seifried (R)

Keith Austin (R)

Coy Jenkins (R)

Jarrin Jackson (R)

Jennifer A. Esau (D)

State Senator – District 4

Keith A. Barenberg (R)

Hoguen Apperson (R)

Tom Woods (R)

Tom Callan (R)

State Senator – District 6

David Bullard (R)

State Senator – District 8

Roger Thompson (R)

State Senator – District 10

Bill Coleman (R)

Emily DeLozier (R)

State Senator – District 12

Todd Gollihare (R)

Rob Ford (R)

State Senator – District 14

Jerry Alvord (R)

State Senator – District 16

Mary B. Boren (D)

State Senator – District 18

Hunter Zearley (R)

Jack Stewart (R)

State Senator – District 20

Chuck Hall (R)

State Senator – District 22

John Williams (R)

Kristen Thompson (R)

Jake A. Merrick (R)

Blake Aguirre (D)

State Senator – District 24

Darrell Weaver (R)

State Senator – District 26

Brady Butler (R)

Darcy Allen Jech (R)

JJ Stitt (R)

State Senator – District 28

Jeff McCommas (R)

Jamey Mullin (R)

Grant Green (R)

Robert W. Trimble (R)

Bob Donohoo (R)

Tony Wilson (D)

Karen Rackley (D)

State Senator – District 30

Lori Callahan (R)

Julia Kirk (D)

State Senator – District 32

John Michael Montgomery (R)

Johnny Jernigan (D)

State Senator – District 34

Dana Prieto (R)

Brad Peixotto (R)

Amy Cook (R)

J.J. Dossett (D)

State Senator – District 36

John Haste (R)

David Dambroso (R)

State Senator – District 38

Brent Howard (R)

State Senator – District 40

Nadine Smith (R)

Mariam Daly (R)

Carri Hicks (D)

State Senator – District 42

Brenda Stanely (R)

Christopher Toney (R)

State Senator – District 44

Michael Brooks (D)

State Senator – District 46

Kay Floyd (D)

State Senator – District 48

George E. Young (D)

Rico Trayvon Smith (D)

State Representative- District 1

Eddy Dempsey (R)

David Chapman (R)

State Representative- District 2

Jim Olsen (R)

State Representative- District 3

Rick West (R)

State Representative- District 4

Bob Ed Culver (R)

Charles R. Arnall (D)

State Representative- District 5

Josh West (R)

Tamara Bryan (R)

State Representative- District 6

Rusty Cornwell (R)

State Representative- District 7

Steve Bashore (R)

Jason A. Spence (D)

State Representative- District 8

Tom Gann (R)

State Representative- District 9

Mark Paul Lepak (R)

Ann Marie Kennedy (D)

State Representative- District 10

Judd Storm (R)

State Representative- District 11

John B. Kane (R)

Wendi Stearman (R)

State Representative- District 12

Kevin McDugle (R)

Crystal LaGrone (D)

State Representative- District 13

Neil Hays (R)

Carlisa Rogers (R)

Steve White (R)

Brian Jackson (R)

Jimmy W. Haley (D)

State Representative- District 14

Chris Sneed (R)

State Representative- District 15

Randy Randleman (R)

Angie Brinlee (R)

State Representative- District 16

Scott Fetgatter (R)

State Representative- District 17

Jim Grego (R)

State Representative- District 18

David Smith (R)

Andy Baca (R)

State Representative- District 19

Justin JJ Humphrey (R)

State Representative- District 20

Anthony Mackey (R)

Sherrie Conley (R)

State Representative- District 21

Penny James (R)

Ryan Williams (R)

Dustin Reid (R)

Cody Maynard (R)

State Representative- District 22

Charles A. McCall (R)

State Representative- District 23

Terry O’Donnell (R)

Susan Carle Young (D)

State Representative- District 24

Bobby Schultz (R)

Chris Banning (R)

Logan J. Phillips (R)

State Representative- District 25

Ronny Johns (R)

State Representative- District 26

Dell Kerbs (R)

Gregory Hardin (D)

State Representative- District 27

Danny Sterling (R)

State Representative- District 28

Danny Williams (R)

State Representative- District 29

Kyle Hilbert (R)

Rick Parris (R)

State Representative- District 30

Mark Lawson (R)

State Representative- District 31

Collin Duel (R)

Logan Trainer (R)

Karmin Grider (R)

State Representative- District 32

Kevin Wallace (R)

Ryan Dixon (R)

State Representative- District 33

John Talley (R)

Brice Chaffin (R)

State Representative- District 34

DaRan L. Johnson (R)

Michael Baughman (R)

Andrew Muchmore (R)

Trish Ranson (D)

State Representative- District 35

Ty D. Burns (R)

Daniel Johnson (R)

Sam Jennings (D)

State Representative- District 36

John George (R)

Charles De Furia (R)

Wade Roberts (R)

Anita Raglin (R)

Donald Paden (R)

State Representative- District 37

Ken Luttrell (R)

Joe Vaden Jr. (R)

State Representative- District 38

John Pfeiffer (R)

State Representative- District 39

Ryan Martinez (R)

State Representative- District 40

Taylor Venus (R)

Chad Caldwell (R)

Nicholas Payne (D)

State Representative- District 41

Denise Crosswhite Hader (R)

Mike Bockus (D)

State Representative- District 42

Cindy Roe (R)

Matthew D. Huggans (R)

Steve Jarman (D)

State Representative- District 43

Jay W. Steagall (R)

Cassie Kinet (I)

State Representative- District 44

RJ Harris (R)

Jared Deck (D)

Kate Bierman (D)

State Representative- District 45

Dave Spaulding (R)

Teresa Sterling (R)

Annie Menz (D)

State Representative- District 46

Nancy Sangirardi (R)

Sassan Moghadam (R)

Kendra Wesson (R)

Jacob Rosecrants (D)

State Representative- District 47

Brian Hill (R)

State Representative- District 48

April Brown (R)

Tammy Townley (R)

State Representative- District 49

Josh Cantrell (R)

Richard Miller (R)

State Representative- District 50

Deborah Campbell (R)

Marcus McEntire (R)

Jennifer Sengstock (R)

State Representative- District 51

Brad Boles (R)

State Representative- District 52

Gerrid E. Kendrix (R)

State Representative- District 53

Mark McBride (R)

Kathren Stehno (R)

State Representative- District 54

Kevin West (R)

State Representative- District 55

Jeff Sawatzky (R)

Nick Archer (R)

Tad Boone (R)

State Representative- District 56

Dick Lowe (R)

State Representative- District 57

Anthony Moore (R)

Kristen Kelley Poisson (R)

State Representative- District 58

Carl W. Newton (R)

State Representative- District 59

Mike Dobrinski (R)

State Representative- District 60

Rhonda Baker (R)

Ron Lynch (R)

State Representative- District 61

Kenton Patzkowsky (R)

State Representative- District 62

Daniel Pae (R)

State Representative- District 63

Trey Caldwell (R)

Gunner Ocskai (L)

Shykira M. Smith (D)

State Representative- District 64

Rande Worthen (R)

Kyle Emmett Meraz (D)

Zachary A. Walls (I)

State Representative- District 65

Toni Hasenbeck (R)

Jennifer Kerstetter (D)

State Representative- District 66

Wayne Hill (R)

Mike Burdge (R)

Clay Staires (R)

Gabe Renfrow (R)

James David Rankin (D)

State Representative- District 67

Jeff Boatman (R)

State Representative- District 68

Lonnie Sims (R)

State Representative- District 69

Mark Tedford (R)

State Representative- District 70

Brad Banks (R)

Suzanne E. Schreiber (D)

State Representative- District 71

Mike Masters (R)

Amanda Swope (D)

State Representative- District 72

Monroe Nichols (D)

State Representative- District 73

Regina Goodwin (D)

State Representative- District 74

Mark Vancuren (R)

State Representative- District 75

T.J. Marti (R)

State Representative- District 76

Ross Ford (R)

Timothy Brooks (R)

State Representative- District 77

John Waldron (D)

State Representative- District 78

Meloyde Blancett (D)

State Representative- District 79

Paul Hassink (R)

Karen Gilbert (R)

Stan Stevens (R)

Melissa Provenzano (D)

State Representative- District 80

Stan May (R)

State Representative- District 81

Mike Osburn (R)

State Representative- District 82

Nicole Miller (R)

State Representative- District 83

Eric Roberts (R)

Greg Clyde (D)

State Representative- District 84

Tammy West (R)

Jeremy Lamb (D)

State Representative- District 85

Donna Rice-Johnson (R)

LaShanya Nash (R)

Cyndi Munson (D)

State Representative- District 86

David Hardin (R)

State Representative- District 87

Valerie K. Walker (R)

Scott Esk (R)

Gloria A. Banister (R)

Ellyn Hefner (D)

State Representative- District 88

Joe Lewis (D)

Mauree Turner (D)

Jed Green (I)

State Representative- District 89

Arturo Alonso (D)

Chris Bryant (D)

Cristian Zapata (D)

State Representative- District 90

Jon Echols (R)

Nana Abram Dankwa (D)

Emilleo Stokes (D)

State Representative- District 91

Chris Kannady (R)

State Representative- District 92

Forrest Bennett (D)

State Representative- District 93

Mickey Dollens (D)

State Representative- District 94

Andy Fugate (D)

State Representative- District 95

Max Wolfley (R)

Tegan Malone (D)

State Representative- District 96

Preston Stinson (R)

State Representative- District 97

Lisa Janloo (R)

Jason Lowe (D)

State Representative- District 98

Dean Davis (R)

State Representative- District 99

Ajay Pittman (D)

State Representative- District 100

Marilyn Stark (R)

Chaunte Gilmore (D)

State Representative- District 101

Robert Manger (R).